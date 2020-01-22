advertisement

Tuesday night (January 21), an epic battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats took place that spilled into the crowd before cooler heads won. It all happened during the garbage season when the competition was about to end and was triggered by a Kansas player who didn’t particularly like the fact that the ball had been stolen from him.

ESPN reports that the opposing teams were nearing the end of their competition at the Kansas home stadium at Allen Fieldhouse. While the Jayhawks were running out of time, Kansas State player DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Silvio De Sousa. As Gordon raced down the other end, De Sousa struck the shot and then threatened to stand over Gordon.

Two players from the US state of Kansas were annoyed by the taunt and let go of hell. As a result, both teams cleared their benches, including coaches and other staff, and surprisingly the gameplay was stopped and had to be continued for the Wildcats to shoot down technical fouls.

It could have been much worse when De Sousa started swinging a stool and holding it over his head before one of the coaches took it off. De Sousa, apart from the serious ramifications for both teams, has already been the subject of an FBI investigation after it emerged that the striker had allegedly received $ 20,000 from an Adidas consultant at the suggestion of Kansas head coach Bill Self.

The NCAA has not yet announced what it plans to do in response, and both schools are launching their own investigations.

Photo: Getty

