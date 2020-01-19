Final thoughts from the Superdome

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-13 15: 58: 30.0

Clemson and LSU will start in a few hours

NEW ORLEANS, LA – It’s time to start this thing.

We have arrived at the Superdome for today’s matchup between Clemson and LSU. Yes, security is strict (I had to deal with the incoming Secret Service) because President Donald Trump is supposed to take part in the game.

The media boarded the buses in the media hotel and received a police escort to play with, and when the buses drove past, led by the motorcycle police with howling sirens, fans on the streets raised their phones to take photos and videos of the drama. When they realized that we were not one of the two teams and only the media, you could see the disappointment on their faces. Everyone is ready to get this going – 16 days is too much.

Speaking of the bus ride – it’s always fun to hear how other media perceive the Clemson program. I heard two of them talk, and one said that he thought LSU were great coaches, but also that the Clemson coaches were better and made better use of the 16 days. The LSU also had a cake for an overwhelmed Oklahoma team while Clemson was in a bloodbath against Ohio St. Clemson. These 16 days had to be healed.

We have seen Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins on multiple receivers several times in the past few days, and both boys seem ready. The only other injury we are pursuing is the defensive attack against Nyles Pinckney (ankle), which was extremely limited in practice. The guess here is that he either doesn’t walk or can only play a few snapshots. This is on Xavier Kelly, Tyler Davis and Jordan Williams.

When I turned to different people on the program (and what I’ve seen with my own eyes lately, this team is ready and focused. I did a national radio show this morning, and one of the hosts suggested that the LSU might be hungry is team this time – they haven’t been on this stage for a while and Clemson seems to be an annual participant.

You couldn’t be more wrong. A college program always has revenue, and so many of this year’s players are looking at last year’s team and know that it belonged to Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Hunter Renfrow. There are people like Isaiah Simmons, James Skalski, K’von Wallace and others who want to put their own stamp on the program. The Clemson hunger is definitely there – watch an interview with Wallace or Skalski and you will see it.

Someone asked for a word to describe how the team was doing in the match, and I told them I had to use two words – grim determination. It’s amazing that a team with a winning streak of 29 games and all that success is the team that isn’t really talked about and that is the overwhelming outsider, but it does. I spoke to a player’s parents and he pretty much said what I was thinking – he was doing the exercises and says there is a calm trust that is pervading the program at the moment.

Everything that can be said has been said. Now we play the game. Will the evil determination win? Let’s get started and find out.

