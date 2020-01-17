advertisement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group scheduled to go to Capital Square in Richmond on Monday made their final preparations on Friday before “Lobby Day” on Monday.

The group, the Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, held a special meeting at the Freedom Shooting Center to inform members about what to expect and what is expected of them for “Lobby Day.” The organization is opposed to the proposed arms legislation that is being discussed in the General Assembly.

“It’s in an American song,” Brendan Mooney explained. “It’s not a Republican versus Democratic number. It’s an American problem.”

Mooney is an executive member of VCDL. He helped organize the meeting.

“We have done it quite a number of times and it has always been a well-organized event,” Mooney said. “This is of course a bigger event this time because of the proposed legislation, but we expect it to be fun and peaceful.”

Those present gathered in a meeting room where they received the relevant information. The meeting room was crowded that attendees had to stand outside in the hall. Mooney would pass on the information that a speaker said in the meeting room to those in the hallway.

Mooney emphasized information about extremism after several people with ties to extremist groups were arrested by the FBI.

“We never tolerate extremism. That’s never good,” he said. “If I have volunteers who even hint at things like that, they are immediately rejected.”

Before the meeting began, those present gathered in shooting range to shoot a few guns. The smell of gun powder penetrated the air and the casings bounced on the floor after a gun was fired and placed there. The covers have been swept by an employee of the range.

David Seabolt was someone who attended the meeting and was with the forester. He said he will travel to Richmond on Monday.

“It’s just a bunch of freedom and Americans come here and do what we Americans are allowed to do,” Seabolt said.

He added that he wants to express his opinion with the other people to the legislators on Monday. Seabolt said he lived with firearms since he was a child.

“Almost all my life,” Seabolt said. “About 10 years old when I started hunting and I have been photographing ever since.”

The VCDL hired several buses to transport people to Richmond. Buses leave on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Coalition to Gun Gun Violence said it canceled its “Day of Advocacy” on Monday due to the threat of violence in Richmond.

