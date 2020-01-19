Film review - The Sonata (2020)

advertisement

Directed by Andrew Desmond.

Actors Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner, Rutger Hauer, Catherine Schaub-Abkarian and Matt Barber.

SUMMARY:

A young violinist dissolves the past of her long lost father and triggers dark forces that go beyond her imagination.

Music and horror are forever part of a delicate dance that ends in a pure, unrestrained evil. To take The sonata, Something so impressive, beautiful and packed with baroque sophistication that builds on classic orchestral scores. Our ears hear violins cry, which creates this somber reassurance just to cause Andrew Desmond’s terrorism behind music stands. I think of films like concert grand or Todesgasmustwo very different subgenre types, both of which are strengthened by the existing instrumental elements. Desmond achieves the same kind of enchanting rhythm as his “Sonata of the Damned” echoes through the castle walls, as pleasant as it is creepy.

The child prodigy Rose Fisher (Freya Tingley) just inherited her father’s estate after his untimely death. Richard Marlowe (Rutger Hauer), who was considered the savior of classic British composition in the 80s, spent the rest of his life venturing into isolation instead of becoming the phenomenon predicted by many. That’s all Rose knows about her infamous parents, who left after only fourteen months. Rose arrives in France with the intention of fixing the remains of a once great musician, but finds an unpublished sonata that calls her. Could Marlowe’s last collection of notes be the break she and her agent Charles (Simon Abkarian) need? The play’s illustrious connection with Marlowe itself would trigger enough intrigue if they could decipher the strange symbols that mark each bar.

It is sad that The sonata presents one of the last posthumous performances by Rutger Hauer when he plays a retired orchestral genius who repeatedly refers to “voices” behind his work. An introductory sequence from the first person, recorded interviews and a brief vision “of the dead” are enough to demonstrate Hauer’s ability to make the best of little time. A veteran who is there to get a few quotes under your skin that increase tonal roughness anxiety. For the crowd that Hauer is asked for, it is a sombre farewell appropriate to a tortured role.

The sonata it’s all about atmosphere and tone and discomfort. When Rose returns “home”, ghosts of her past haunt her in expected and unknown forms. It is a familiar attitude that Andrew Desmond develops a slight sense of judgment, which has a positive effect on the film. There is the faithful housekeeper who comes to see an eerie work of art on the walls, locked tool sheds with predictable, uncertain secrets – the work. Desmond does not rewrite the history of horror, but his simple and haunting narrative always creates an extremely alarming refrain. Yes, that’s a set of consent.

Freya Tingley takes her main character – a workhorse, an idiosyncratic soloist with a penchant for success, driven by the ego – and runs with Desmond’s tormented caretaker’s bow. Simon Abkarian’s recording is largely a “friend” who is obsessed with the possibilities of fame and complements Tingley’s stronger qualities by venturing into familiar areas of dangerous performance art. Be it impressive with no-frills behavior, by making yourself a well-known commodity while burying her father’s name, or by encountering the horrors that await her. Tingley shines as an outstanding player who can play both shaken and strengthened The sonata will be removed with every translated scribble on Marlowe’s site.

That is the key here. The sonata It’s not just about notes that the Antichrist can summon. A larger story about cultism is supported by Desmond’s ability to spin Gothic folklore that thrives in its own abilities. I wish there was more practicality when it comes to special effects and revealed? Naturally. Does this tank fill a product that is otherwise in its right to disrupt and offer finely tuned sounds of exquisite tension? Not in the slightest. With a lean budget and remarkably elegant horror ideas, Desmond wants to make sure fans continue to appreciate many highlights.

We’re only half a month in 2020 and I’m presented with horror titles that shouldn’t be missed. The sonata is dark, isolated contempt, based on a whimsical infiltrating score. I love to say that we already have a genre title this year that we can’t ignore, and I urge you to look for Andrew Desmond’s latest if you like character pieces that have goosebumps with satanic goosebumps -Implications have to do. Tightly wound, tense horror that does exactly what it promised and makes you want more, but is still awesome. A film that deals with the music industry and at the same time deals with the topics of grief, trauma and inheritance. Oh, and it’s almost scary in a slow but scary way? Press play, friends.

Flickering myth rating – Film: ★ ★ ★ / Film: ★ ★ ★

