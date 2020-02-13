Romance as a genre has long been dead in Tamil cinema, only to be revived by Elan in 2018, when he made the simple but Pyaar Prema Kaadhal picture. Since then, there have been hardly any satisfactory films about Love, Breakups, Zindagi – probably because very few filmmakers spend the time and effort to perfect the genre that has been put to death. Debutant Ashwath Marimuthu does this to a certain extent exceptionally well, without the urgency to romanticize the romantic clichés. Sure, you could say that Oh My Kadavule (OMK) mainly works for the romantic troops. impulsive decisions, emotional breakdown, bad separation, followed by a road trip in search of a long-lost soul. But where the film gets a little better than the one with pretentious intentions, the quality is to devalue your own glitches.

Ashwath appears to have grown up on a fixed diet from Gautham Menon films. His OMK is dedicated to “GVM Sir” or rather “Kadavul”, if we can put it that way. The film can be seen as a fresh retelling of the now classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya because the main characters in OMK seem to have been designed after Karthik and Jessie of this film – what if Karthik and Jessie got married as if? the song ‘Anbil Avan’, and what if Samantha’s character got her own bow? These subsequent thoughts may have inspired him.

But unlike GVM, which has become the poster boy of Kollywood’s romance; Whose triumph lies in convincing the audience to fall for his deceptively simple illusory world, Ashwath’s idea of ​​a romantic relationship is largely limited to writing cute scenes between the couple – if you look at OMK’s outstanding vanilla first half, which Painful long-term exercise in the world lasts. In fact, the film is a rare case in which writing is surprisingly effective in the second half, with properly elaborated scenes that redeem everything found in the first half. For example, there is a fun track involving Arjun and his father-in-law Paulraj (MS Bhaskar) who employ him as a quality controller. His job? To test the fragility of the toilet bowl with different sizes and shapes. They laugh at his expense, but we have to reevaluate the scene in the second half, which has a large recall value.

Oh my Kadavule

Actors: Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Sha Ra, Vijay Sethupathi and Ramesh Tilak

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu

Action: The childhood friends, Arjun and Anu, believe that they are destined to be together under the guise of marriage. But what if life (or rather God) gives them a second chance when they are about to apply for divorce?

Given the inexplicable fascination of Tamil filmmakers to write asexual characters when they seem to flirt with so-called “madly in love” stories, there’s a plausible explanation for why the OMK narrative avoids steaming scenes between Arjun Marimuthu (Ashok Selvan) demonstrate. and Anu Paulraj (Ritika Singh), who are really good as a belligerent couple. You are caught in a loveless marriage. Or as Arjun puts it: “Love-ae illatha love marriage”. The film is full of pop cultural references; There are excerpts from Tamasha, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na. Like the latter film, Arjun, Anu and Mani (Sha Ra, with two ridiculous jokes) are childhood friends who know each other inside out. The film spends little time with their friendship, for their own good, and deals directly with the topic: marriage history. It represents an archaic cliché like the love of childhood, but it redeems it with an inventive solution that enables Arjun to befriend the Zone Anu even in married life: “Friend – woman – Paaka Mudiyala,” he says. But the problems that arise in their relationship are superficial: intrusion into privacy, suspicion of a love relationship, and everything that Sathi Leelavathi has dealt with.

Arjun-Anu’s marriage begins to crack when the other woman, Meera (Vani Bhojan) enters her life. Meera is Arjun’s high school senior and childhood crush and the most interesting character. She is an assistant to … Gautham Menon (played by himself) and is fighting for a break. When was the last time we saw an assistant director on the screen? Allow me to rephrase it: when was the last time we saw a female cinema aspirant on the big screen? But that alone remains their virtue. Because Meera is still a supporter of the Arjun Anu love story, although there is a separate episode in the second half, in which Meera is allowed to show the finger to the patriarchy.

OMK actually gets engaging when the fantasy element sets in, when Arjun meets men in black (Vijay Sethupathi as God and Ramesh Thilak as his humble minister) who make a rare suggestion: a restart button, if pressed, would make him exactly bring back moment he said ‘yes’ to Anu. He takes the opportunity to save his marriage from falling apart. In this sense, the twisted narrative takes a very 12B approach and then examines the “what if” events that lead to the dramatic action point.

There is a lovable moment in the second half between Paulraj and Arjun when he discovers a father in him. “Anu grew up without a mother. I’m now afraid to give my daughter to someone I don’t know. Would he take care of her? Paulraj says to Arjun in one of the defining scenes of the film. It is the kind of scene that would mash the emotions. But Ashwath deals with commendable resistance. It ends with Arjun apologizing. Most people would do that if life gave them a second chance.