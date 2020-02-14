There are some defined elements with which every Imtiaz Ali film can be identified. Journeys to self-discovery and true love have been a constant metaphor in films such as Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Another arc is that of engagement phobia, the fear that goes with the relationship between now and now, and the idea of ​​robotic work that opposes true achievement. His new 2020 Love Aaj Kal follows the latter trope, is a wedding of the eponymous film by Ali and the newer Tamasha.

Two love stories – one from 1990 in Udaipur and one from 2020 in Delhi – intersect, with wisdom coming from one in the past and guiding the future course of the other. Interestingly, Ali puts the two on filmic points at significant points: one takes place in the time of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (also with a reference to the film), perhaps the last older brand of Bollywood romances, in which the fight against the cruel society and family that rebel and run away from the insensitive world. The second, set in 2020, is about lovers fighting their own inner demons, as they have done in countless contemporary films.

The interesting departure is the redesign of the role of women. For a change, in the new Love Aaj Kal, it is the girl Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) who tries to run away from the safe and suffocating love to build a career for herself. Far from playing the supporting role, investing in a relationship and holding up a mirror to the hero, she has to face the dilemmas of career and success as well as love and commitment. The hero Veer (Kartik Aaryan) is content to be the eternal pillar of patience.

Dear Aaj Kal

Directed by Imtiaz Ali

Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma

Running time: 141 minutes

Big? Well, not at all. The work-love debate is conducted in an absolutely unconvincing, half-hearted and awkward way. The 22-year-old girl has just started her first job and you are already wondering if she is happy or not. This is the point where Ali puts everything back in first place and makes it feel guilty for her, even if she is on the right track to sit down and walk. It is an implicit excuse to choose career instead of love in her early twenties. Pray why? Despite her self-confidence, she is dizzy and insecure. Engagement phobia is handled as weakly as striving for work-life balance, and the solution comes from nowhere, far too simply, so you wonder why you were unnecessarily dragged around in the awkward act.

The lack of conviction is also reflected in the performances. Sara Ali Khan is always excited to enlarge it by a few steps without, however, justifying her alleged pain in a convincing context. Unlike an ambitious, materialistic mummy in the background, which itself has a scarred past. It makes Saras afraid of designers like her home. Where does this agony come from? Karthik Aaryan flickers in the nose, wears a cute pout and plays silly when he tries to portray a supportive Simpleton, be it Raghu of the past or the Veer of today. The only one who manages to anchor the film with relative gravity is the older Raghu Randeep Hooda (the bridge between the past and the present, in a repression of the original Rishi Kapoor part), which has become wiser due to its past mistakes is and offense, but then he is limited to the limits of being at the center of action.

Ali’s early films had a freshness and simplicity, a delightful irony that underpinned relationships, the warmth of the characters, and earthy humor. They connected you because they were organic and spontaneous.

In the wrong intensity and senseless philosophy of his newer films (what about a cooperating café called Mazi, names like Kabir and Rumi and an obsession with wall paintings of Lodi Road and close-ups of the actors) the soul goes completely missing and a plumpness underlines the storytelling. Emotions are either completely crazy or overwhelmed, the conversations alarmingly banal. Love swings between words like “compromise, underutilization, optimization”, even when the audience rolls their eyes. At best, love feels excruciating, tired, and worn out, and at worst, it becomes little more than a caricature. There are very few possibilities for the viewer, except to fall into pure disinterest, boredom and anger.