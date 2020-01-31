Advertisement

Gul Makai is an Indian tribute to Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner. It describes the beauty of their country, Swat Valley, along with an elegant piece of art that tells a story of amazing fundamentalism. It opens a conversation about the educational rights of women in the region and the resilience of the local population. The valley is the epitome of resistance to hardliners and, despite adversity, full of innocence.

Director Amjad Khan tells Malala’s story through a detailed series of data about the decade’s events on the Pakistani border – the army and militants are struggling to take control of the snow-covered valley while the residents remain in limbo. With a dark grayscale setting where snow and white light go dark during dramatic attacks, Khan makes the film more than a story of what happened in the Swat Valley and less than a story of Malala.

Malala (played by Reem Shaikh) is inspired by her educational reform father Ziauddin Yousafzai (Atul Kulkarni). The murder of the then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, whom she sees as a role model, breaks her heart. In a moment she is confused by her teacher’s statement that supports Bhutto’s murder. The father then points out that you have to develop your own views and keep a safe distance from those with different points of view.

Once the Taliban conquered Swat Valley, her mother insisted on moving away until things calmed down. The complete ban on education for women annoys schoolgoers and children more than ever in realizing their dreams.

A parallel plot in the film is that of a daring radio journalist Musa Khan Khel, who reports on both sides of the conflict. Contrary to the innocence that Malala and Khel represent, the militants dance with their weapons. Her sharp images contrast with the way the film is structured – about music and dance.

As he tries to gain a liberal perspective, Khan’s film shows the deeply rooted beliefs of Malala and her family and how they help them make progress. The minimal use of graphic violence in the film is compensated for by shots that are used repeatedly in the film until the end. The film also shows how Malala is influenced by the constant voice of the cannons in their neighborhood.

When she gets the chance to write her thoughts for BBC Urdu under the pseudonym Gul Makai – from which the film gets its name – her writing is only seen as an artistic insight. There is not much emphasis on what she wrote to provoke the Taliban, although it is obvious that it was against her. They are tracked down and shot while returning from school after the exams.

One point of Khan’s directorial brilliance is when images of Malala walking through school corridors are compared to images and voices of the army men who camped during the school’s militant behavior. While cinematography and VFX are average, the use of Soundscape is exceptional.

You might be disappointed to see the film to learn more about Malala. But pay attention to its excellent directing quality, a completely different music genre (also written by the director), not to mention the Swat dialect. The film ends with Malala being taken to the hospital. This is actually the moment when the world knows the young educational activist. The director leaves the rest of the story to the audience to explore, since her life has been extensively covered in the media afterwards.

Film: Gul Makai

Directed by Amjad Khan

Actors: Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni

