Film review - color from space (2020)

Color from the room2020

Directed by Richard Stanley

The actors are Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Q’orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong, Brendan Meyer, Madeleine Arthur, Julian Hilliard and Elliot Knight

SUMMARY:

A city is hit by a meteorite and the rainfall is catastrophic.

It seems impossible to translate some stories from one entertainment medium to another. However, this is no reason not to try it occasionally, even if the film in question happens to be an indescribable color that is in the form of extraterrestrials. Color from the room marks the return of writer and director Richard Stanley to filmmaking after 25 years. Here is the short story of the legendary madman H.P. Lovecraft, apparently unimpressed by how to stage a color that doesn’t exist.

It’s a challenging material to adapt to, but the approach of simply using pink tones is enough for a replacement, even if it’s difficult to realize that you’re technically looking for a color that’s very real , Still, you can say that Color from the room was always meant to be read and not visually absorbed, even though these visual elements actually melt. The longer the film lasts, the more the characters lose reference to reality and time. Technicolor’s color palette is both visually and thematically appealing and acts as an extension of madness and madness. To say that I have no idea what the hell I just saw would be an understatement, but I do know that I saw some shit and that I loved every second of the third act that uses incredible makeup effects (Creatures that wouldn’t just do that) Be proud of Lovecraft, but remember some really troubling places like Zelda from the original Pet Seminar and the symbolic nightmarish images of silent Hill Games) and monster design for a grotesque climax.

It all starts with a meteorite landing on Nathan Gardner’s lawn. Nathan, played by Nicolas Cage, is himself a strange guy as a loving family man who tries to make a living on the farm and breed alpacas, but not without the usual exaggerated idiosyncrasies (tantrums, exaggerated manners, and stupid arguments). On the one hand, it’s fun to watch Nicolas Cage throwing bad-tasting fruit into a trash can (one of the side effects of this meteorite, apart from driving everyone crazy, is the accelerated growth of the products). but there is also a feeling that it is going too far in the weird direction and unbalancing the tone for a film that is rightly troubling and terrifying.

Elsewhere, the other family members are not as fascinating as they should be. It’s a shame too, considering that one of the first scenes shows teenage daughter Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur) performing a Wicca ritual to help her mother Theresa (Joely Richardson) recover from breast cancer. Of course, one wonders during the entire runtime whether and how the magic will combine with the cosmic horror, but it is rather an exaggerated character trait that has nothing to do with clumsily. Besides the fact that Nicolas Cage is a damned idiot now and then, the rest of this family is a worker and lives in the family. Her teenage son Benny (Brendan Meyer) manages to move into the nowhere with the incense burner, Theresa works with customers from home, the youngest child is your normal boy, and the parents develop a dynamic in which they are afraid become similar to their own parents. This is also something that the Lovecraftian pictures touch. Meanwhile, sequences of Lavinia that cut themselves around the neck and perform other rituals when control of the situation is lost are wrongly calculated. It’s as if Richard Stanley had thrown a Wicca character into it without asking why or how he could better serve the whole narrative.

Aside from the poor characterization, all actors have great chemistry together, especially when there are scary events. There’s a great scene where Theresa chops vegetables, and without spoiling what happens, almost everyone should do it well. The middle stretch surpasses the technology that distorts aliens (everything from radios to televisions to computers is affected), so it’s refreshing that the third act helps wipe out the ghost. Nicolas Cage himself is outstanding when the material asks him to be serious and to express emotions such as pain and suffering alongside his waning mind.

There is also a hydrologist named Ward (Elliott Knight) who conveniently scans the area and tests the water. He is also said to be the audience watching the effects on the family. It can also provide some opening and closing narratives, but in general it is another element that the film probably doesn’t need as it may think. Color from the room is best when it builds on its fear and plunges the viewer further into inexplicable cosmic terror. A slow build is fine, but there is a desire for more geeks than characters who stumble across garbled electronics for the third time. There are no major plans for characters here, so just go ahead with gutting the senses.

Flickering myth rating – Film: ★ ★ ★ / Film: ★ ★ ★ ★

Robert Kojder is a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association and the editor of Flickering Myth Reviews. Check here for new reviews, make friends on Facebook, follow my Twitter or Letterboxd, check out my personal, non-flickering, myth-related Patreon, or email MetalGearSolid719@gmail.com

