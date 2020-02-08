The Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 opened the Oscar weekend with a relaxed film party in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 8th.

The event took place in a tent on the beach and was organized by Aubrey Plazais the last award ceremony before the Oscars on Sunday February 9th.

The lighthouse and the uncut gemstones each had five nominations, including nominations for the best male lead Adam Sandler (Uncut gemstones) and Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse). Best female lead candidate included Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Elisabeth Moss (Your smell) while Jennifer Lopez received a nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Hustlers.

Best feature

A hidden life

clemency

*** WINNERS: The farewell

Marriage history

Uncut gemstones

Best first feature

*** WINNER: Booksmart

The rise

Diane

The last black man in San Francisco

The mustang

I’ll see you yesterday

Best director

Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse)

Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)

Julius Onah

*** WINNERS: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)

Best screenplay

*** WINNERS: Noah Baumbach (marriage story)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder (to dust)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Chinonye Chukwu (grace)

Tarell Alvin McCraney (Soaring Bird)

Best female lead

Karen Allen

Hong Chau (driveways)

Elisabeth Moss (her smell)

Mary Kay Place

Alfre Woodard

*** WINNER: Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best male lead

Chris Galust (give me freedom)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)

Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse)

*** WINNERS: Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)

Best documentary

*** WINNERS: American Factory

Apollo 11

For sama

Honey country

Island of the hungry ghosts

Best supportive woman

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Taylor Russell (waves)

*** WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen (the farewell)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (give me freedom)

Octavia Spencer

Best supportive man

*** WINNERS: Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)

Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)

Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)

Robert Altman Award

Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

Best first screenplay

*** WINNERS: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (see you yesterday)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen (driveways)

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass)

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (The Expanse of the Night)

Best processing

Julie Béziau (The Third Woman)

*** WINNERS: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Tyler L. Cook (Sword of Confidence)

Louise Ford (The Lighthouse)

Kirill Mikhanovsky (give me freedom)

Best camera

Todd Banhazl (Hustlers)

*** WINNERS: Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

Natasha Braier

Chananun Kotrungroj (The Third Woman)

Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommar)

Best international film

Invisible life, Brazil

Les Miserablés, France

*** WINNER: Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a burning lady, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

John Cassavetes Award

Burning stick

Cole Well

*** WINNERS: Give me freedom

Premature

Wild nights with Emily

producer prices

*** WINNERS: Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone To See Award

*** WINNERS: Rashaad Ernesto Green (early)

Ash Mayfair (The Third Woman)

Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Truer than fiction award

Khalik Allah (Black Mother)

Davy Rothbart (17 blocks)

*** WINNERS: Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)

Erick Stoll, Chase Whiteside (America)

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

*** WINNERS: Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

