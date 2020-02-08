The Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 opened the Oscar weekend with a relaxed film party in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 8th.
The event took place in a tent on the beach and was organized by Aubrey Plazais the last award ceremony before the Oscars on Sunday February 9th.
The lighthouse and the uncut gemstones each had five nominations, including nominations for the best male lead Adam Sandler (Uncut gemstones) and Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse). Best female lead candidate included Renée Zellweger (Judy) and Elisabeth Moss (Your smell) while Jennifer Lopez received a nomination for best supporting actress for her role in Hustlers.
Best feature
A hidden life
clemency
*** WINNERS: The farewell
Marriage history
Uncut gemstones
Best first feature
*** WINNER: Booksmart
The rise
Diane
The last black man in San Francisco
The mustang
I’ll see you yesterday
Best director
Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse)
Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)
Julius Onah
*** WINNERS: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
Best screenplay
*** WINNERS: Noah Baumbach (marriage story)
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder (to dust)
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Chinonye Chukwu (grace)
Tarell Alvin McCraney (Soaring Bird)
Best female lead
Karen Allen
Hong Chau (driveways)
Elisabeth Moss (her smell)
Mary Kay Place
Alfre Woodard
*** WINNER: Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best male lead
Chris Galust (give me freedom)
Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse)
*** WINNERS: Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)
Best documentary
*** WINNERS: American Factory
Apollo 11
For sama
Honey country
Island of the hungry ghosts
Best supportive woman
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Taylor Russell (waves)
*** WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen (the farewell)
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (give me freedom)
Octavia Spencer
Best supportive man
*** WINNERS: Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)
Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)
Robert Altman Award
Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
Best first screenplay
*** WINNERS: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (see you yesterday)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen (driveways)
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass)
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (The Expanse of the Night)
Best processing
Julie Béziau (The Third Woman)
*** WINNERS: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Tyler L. Cook (Sword of Confidence)
Louise Ford (The Lighthouse)
Kirill Mikhanovsky (give me freedom)
Best camera
Todd Banhazl (Hustlers)
*** WINNERS: Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)
Natasha Braier
Chananun Kotrungroj (The Third Woman)
Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommar)
Best international film
Invisible life, Brazil
Les Miserablés, France
*** WINNER: Parasite, South Korea
Portrait of a burning lady, France
Retablo, Peru
The Souvenir, United Kingdom
John Cassavetes Award
Burning stick
Cole Well
*** WINNERS: Give me freedom
Premature
Wild nights with Emily
producer prices
*** WINNERS: Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone To See Award
*** WINNERS: Rashaad Ernesto Green (early)
Ash Mayfair (The Third Woman)
Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Truer than fiction award
Khalik Allah (Black Mother)
Davy Rothbart (17 blocks)
*** WINNERS: Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)
Erick Stoll, Chase Whiteside (America)
Annual Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
*** WINNERS: Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
