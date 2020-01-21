Fill in roles and depth after 2019

advertisement

General Manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the first half of the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury, head coach of Arizona Cardinals, likes to describe situations as “work in progress”.

From the development of Kyler Murray to the team’s failure this season to overcome bottlenecks, it was a turnaround.

Actual progress has been made on a number of issues when the first year Arizona head coach pointed to a 5-10-1 record in 2019.

For the Cardinals as a franchise company, the management situation requires a lot of work. A relatively healthy year has helped hide deep deficiencies.

General Manager Steve Keim has to spend money – starting at $ 50 million at the time of writing – and a whole series of starting blocks to mend with that money and draft picks if Arizona wants to keep up in a competitive NFC west.

Given that only the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs has leaked this season, we should review the squad and focus on 2020.

quarterback

Players under contract: Kyler Murray, Drew Anderson

Free agents: Brett Hundley

Last January I wrote in the same exercise: “The Cardinals don’t have to worry about the quarterback position in 2019.” In my defense, what can you really make of Josh Rosen’s rookie season when you’re playing behind the NFL’s worst offensive line? ? Well, the Cardinals felt different, especially after Murray decided to start a soccer career a month later.

I say this time emphatically: the cardinals need not worry that the quarterback position will be next season.

Murray provided plenty of evidence that his crime command, elite quarterback stuff in his arm, and pace were all translated into the NFL. However, it would be nice to sign his backup at Hundley, who showed in the preseason and a little bit of fun that he is ready to manage Kingsbury’s offensive.

Back race

Players under contract: David Johnson, Chase Edmonds

Free agents: Kenyan Drake, D.J. Foster (IR / restricted)

It’s a no-brainer that Drake’s 643 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in his six months, as well as his ability to catch the ball from the backfield, would come back. There is always the possibility that another team with a large offer will fly into their free agency, and it is therefore difficult to see them reach an extension with Arizona before the new league year starts in March. His command of the crime was noticed.

Here one wonders about Johnson, who lost his role after swapping the Cardinals for Drake in the off-season.

Johnson, Kingsbury and Keim have to sit down and find out if they are able to sort things out and make the former All-Pro effective in this crime. That applies regardless of whether Drake is back or not. As for Edmonds, he remains a high-level backup, if not a beginner, should Drake go and things are not reconciled with Johnson.

receiver

Players under contract: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella, Keesean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Hakeem Butler, Johnnie Dixon, A.J. Richardson

Free agents: Pharoh Cooper, Damiere Byrd

Fitzgerald’s extension, which was signed only last week in 2020, filled the second role of the starter for 2020. Think about it for a second, and it is clear that questions need to be asked, whether it is internal development or finding contributors to the draft or free agency.

Kirk and Fitzgerald seem to work best in the slot. So who is the biggest outside threat?

Byrd flashed and was a favorite of the coaching team for his work ethic and improvement, but a thigh injury limited his production. Can Isabella make the leap to speed type in season two? Will Butler be consistent enough in 2020 – or even in the mix – without an NFL hit costing its rookie season? Can he or any other player give Arizona the jump ball they’ve been missing in recent years?

Tight end

Players under contract: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels (IR)

Free agents: Charles Clay

Keim ensured that some off-season work was done early by extending Williams in the season because he played a key role in run-blocking and occasionally took part in the temporary attack.

Arnold is the most fascinating player in this group. Like Drake, he stood out in training, picked up the game board early, and within weeks of being waived, he drew Murray and Kingsbury’s attention to packages in the red zone, where his footballing climax led to some touchdowns. It probably means that Clay, who had a decent season (received 237 yards), could be considered dispensable.

Offensive line

Players under contract: LG Justin Pugh, C / G Mason Cole, RG J. R. Sweezy, T. Josh Miles, C / G Lamont Gaillard, Brett Toth, T. William Sweet (IR), C. Sam Jones

Free agents: LT D.J. Humphries, CA. Shipley, RT Marcus Gilbert (IR), RT Justin Murray (exclusive rights reserved), RT Jordan Mills (IR), G. Max Garcia

Keim’s year-long vision for his offensive line was finally realized in 2019, but now the cardinals are set for sales. Arizona can hold the gang together by spending money in both duel positions. However, there is a good case for finding a starting caliber number 8 rookie in the draft. Re-signing Humphries and drawing a ready-to-use rookie would be promising.

If Keim wants to spend elsewhere, another option is to sign Justin Murray again. He is arguably number 1 on the list of cardinals who didn’t get enough credit in 2019. Murray held out the right duel and injured himself several times in this position, even though he was on the wire without a single NFL before the first week and started under his belt.

In the middle, the re-signing of Shipley would not only bring back a respected leader, but would also secure depth and keep Cole as a replacement for each of the inner positions.

line of defense

Players under contract: DT Corey Peters, DE Zach Allen, DE Michael Dogbe, DT Miles Brown, DE Kylie Fitts, DE Lyndon Johnson

Free agents: DT Rodney Gunter, DE Jonathan Bullard, DT Zach Kerr, DE Clinton McDonald

There is room for improvement here, and the reported separation from defense line coach Chris Achuff suggested this.

The Interior Line Group, which went through many iterations due to injuries, was able to hold its own against the run, but only produced 7.0 bags in the reporting year. Improving the pass rush would certainly help linebacker Chandler Jones. There are young talents on board, but the cardinals need defenses to do what they thought Darius Philon would do last season before he was arrested and released last season.

linebacker

Players under contract: ILB Jordan Hicks, OLB Chandler Jones, OLB Haason Reddick, ILB Tanner Vallejo, ILB Ezekiel Turner, ILB Dennis Gardeck, ILB Keishawn Bierria, OLB Vontarrius Dora

Free agents: ILB Joe Walker (with exclusive rights), OLB Cassius Marsh, OLB Brooks Reed (IR)

As bad as the rush was from the inside cops, so little was produced in the sacks department outside of Jones before and after the Terrell Suggs team went up. Marsh flashed 1.5 sacks in the last two games, and Reddick could be used as a starter if Marsh disappeared in the free hand. However, this puts trust in a player who has barely played a real pass rushing position since his rookie season.

Inside Linebacker needs more athleticism and depth, regardless of how you find Walker, who worked alongside the Tackle Machine Hicks.

Defensive back

Players under contract: CB Patrick Peterson, CB Robert Alford (IR), S. Budda Baker, S. Jalen Thompson, S. Deionte Thompson

Free agents: CB Kevin Peterson (IR / Exclusive Rights Restricted), Brandon Williams (IR), Josh Shaw (IR), S Charles Washington (Restricted), S Chris Banjo

Patrick Peterson’s late 2019 alleviated concerns about his ability to return to his prematurely suspended game level. After Alford has recovered from a leg injury that has lasted his entire season, one might wonder if he can play again as the second-best corner in Arizona expected last year.

Rookie Jalen Thompson also started late in safety, but the Cardinals would be in a much better place if the Thompson twins were depth options. In any case, they need a deep period. The question is whether Arizona has the money to spend here after dealing with both lines, linebackers and even potential recipients.

Special teams

Players under contract: P. Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer, P. Ryan Winslow,

Free agents: Zane Gonzalez (limited), KR / PR Pharoh Cooper

Gonzalez could not have been more solid when he scored 31 of 35 field goals, three of which were more than 40 yards away. There is a lot of stability here.

Perhaps there is a point of curiosity in the second leg where the cardinals have to wonder who will stand in for Pharoh Cooper or whether they like him enough as a returnee and recipient to bring him back.

