Fijiian fans steal the show at Hamilton Sevens

TOM LEE / MATERIAL

Fijian fan Grace Bolavatu welcomes the team as they face Argentina.

Thousands of people flocked to Hamilton to watch the Sevens, but it was the Fijian supporters who made the biggest impact in the crowd.

The Waikato FMG stadium was a sea of ​​blue all weekend and as soon as Fiji reached the field on Sunday, the energy shifted immediately.

Fans dressed from head to toe in blue streaming to the side of the field with flags up and drums on the way.

The Fiji fans brought a lot of energy to the stadium.

“Go Fiji, go” echoed around the stadium.

Rowan Coutzer, Dani Coutzer, Tiko Bukhrashvili and Wayde Worthington said these were the first Sevens they had attended and the Fijian fans added.

James Perry, Jess Laurie, Tessa Jelaca and Emma Segedin dressed as balloons above Waikato.

They described the crowd as “electric.”

“It feels like the Fijian Sevens.”

A shock loss for Argentina derailed Fiji’s hope for a win, with fan Kevin Outerbridge describing the loss as a “disaster” before going home.

Joshua Gavy-Sutherland from Palmerston North dressed as a ‘Corona’ virus man.

He said the Fijian supporters were a big part of the crowd and it would be a different story if they weren’t there.

“It would be empty, you would have 10 people.”

Sunil Kumal said this was the second time his family had been to the Hamilton Sevens and the number of Fijian supporters amounted to one thing.

The temperatures reached 30 degrees on Sunday, which makes for a warm weekend.

“We support our team.”

About 18,000 people attended the event on Saturday, but Sunday was slow to begin with the audience starting to rise early in the afternoon.

Lifeguards and tennis players were popular costume ideas and could be seen everywhere in the stadium. Most fans chose places in the shade while the temperature crept up to 30 degrees.

James Perry, Jess Laurie, Tessa Jelaca and Emma Segedin went local with their costume inspiration and dressed up as balloons above Waikato.

On Saturday, NZ Rugby Chief Rugby officer Nigel Cass announced that plans to bring the Sevens to Fiji in 2021 were postponed.

A lack of suitable infrastructure had ruled out Fiji for the following year, he said, but there was a strong desire to hold the tournament there in 2023.

“In some ways, the Hamilton tournament is the Fiji tournament.

“We now share hosting rights with them because of the make-up of the crowd and the noise they make.”

Police said on Saturday night that there were six arrests in Hamilton, but there were no serious incidents and it was a good night in the city.

The tournament is moving from Hamilton to another city in New Zealand before 2021.

