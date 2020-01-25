Fiji fans bring electricity to Hamilton Sevens day one

advertisement

Waves of blue rolled through Waikato’s FMG stadium while Fijian fans buzzed to the first day of the HSBC Sevens Series.

About 18,000 people attended the event on Saturday in an eclectic series of costumes – watermelons, hot dogs, gnomes among them.

Some kicked back in shady spots, others sought relief from cool fans around the stadium while the hot temperatures crept around 30 degrees.

And there was plenty of dancing and laughter in the sun-drenched stands while teams played in 28 games all day.

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY

Fiji players take the field during the match between Fiji and Samoa at the HSBC Sevens 2020 in FMG Stadium Waikato.

The Black Ferns Sevens won China and England, while the men from New Zealand will reach the semi-final after their win over Wales and the US.

But it was the cheers of the crowd during the Fiji game against Australia in the early evening that really sent energy through the terrain.

“Go go Fiji, go Fiji go!” they roared.

TOM LEE / MATERIAL

Jamira Alosio, 9, cools in the heat of almost 30 degrees.

Fijian supporter Daniel Feaomoengalu watched the game carefully.

After their victories in previous years, he was hopeful that Fiji would win, but was not 100 percent sure.

“Fiji can win again, but it can also be New Zealand,” he said.

And it can be a semi-final between those two teams, after Fiji defeated Australia 19-12 in the game.

Supporter Lynette Billings, dressed from head to toe in blue, wanted to see her team succeed on Sunday.

“You must keep the faith,” she said.

It was her third time she came to a Sevens tournament, and she said the atmosphere was “exciting.”

Earlier in the day, rugby officer Nigel Cass, New Zealand, announced that plans to bring the Sevens to Fiji in 2021 had been postponed.

TOM LEE / MATERIAL

(From left) The Hamilton-Gnomes didn’t let the heat stop them from their costumes. (From left) Tam Wickliffe, Ham Wickliffe and Glenn Read.

A lack of suitable infrastructure had ruled out Fiji for the following year, he said, but there was a strong desire to hold the tournament there in 2023.

“In some ways, the Hamilton tournament is the Fiji tournament.

“We now share hosting rights with them because of the make-up of the crowd and the noise they make.”

The tournament is moving from Hamilton to another city in New Zealand before 2021.

While many seven-year-old visitors left the gallery to continue the party in Hamilton City, St John’s Commander Ben Wood said the crowd had generally behaved well.

During the day about 50 people were seen, all with minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital.

