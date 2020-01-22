Fighting Irish start impressively in Sofia

advertisement

Former Elite Elite world champion Kellie Harrington wants to build on Ireland’s impressive start at the 71st Strandja multi-countries in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Lightweight Dublin meets Poland’s European Elite finalist Aneta Rygielska on Wednesday in her first fight since missing the final of the European Games last June with a hand injury.

Irish Michaela Walsh, Christina Desmond, Ceire Smith, Aoife O’Rourke, George Bates and Kiril Afanasev won their first round matches on Tuesday on the opening day of the competition.

Antrim featherweight Walsh mapped the American Gutierrez Guadaloupe, a former professional fighter who had former Irish head coach Billy Walsh, the American head seconds, in her corner.

Roscommon middleweight O’Rourke, the current European Elite champion, defeated Swedish Love Holgersson, but Galway super-heavy Antoine O Griofa lost to the double Olympic finalist Clemente Russo in Italy.

Meanwhile, Dundalk southpaw Amy Broadhurst, who is twice as lightweight with Harrington, takes on a famous enemy on Wednesday.

The European U22 champion meets Katie Taylor’s Rio 2016 conqueror Mira Potkonen who defeated Broadhurst at the World and European Championships last year.

The Irish team builds on the European qualifying matches for Tokyo 2020 starting in London on March 13.

Around 77 Olympic places – 50 men and 27 women – are in London for the taking.

