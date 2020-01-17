Fighting burnout in animation - NOW Magazine

advertisement

Burnout is something that every student and employee experiences – but it has become a way of life in the animation industry.

Animators who work in TV, film and video games often have long hours in the weeks and months up to deadlines, usually called ‘crunch’.

In recent months, the fate of animators working for a number of companies in the entertainment industry has made headlines, from the abrupt abandonment of Telltale Games game studio to the fight of the BoJack Horseman crew to unite.

The consequences of crunch have taken their toll, both for studio representatives in the industry and for the work they produce. BioWare game studio, which has made crunch (or, as they call it internally, “BioWare magic”) a crucial part of the workflow, has released all their titles on time, but the studio has been hit by kickbacks for buggy, inconsistent games .

In Japan, animators have been aggressively overworked and sadly underpaid for decades, with apparently no change on the horizon.

Despite the increased media research, crunch continues to determine a large part of the video game and animation industry.

Many animators enter the field because of a genuine passion for the medium. Jim Zub, a Marvel maker (Avengers, Samurai Jack) who acts as coordinator of the animation program at Seneca College, says that while there is truth in the old “do what you love and never work a day in your life” cliché, passion also makes burnout much harder to ignore.

Zub makes it a point to pass on that advice to his first-year animation students.

“Literally in the first week one of the conversations we have is:” Okay, you have a certain amount of skill, you show that you are in your portfolio and that you have entered the program, but that alone is not the benchmark for success, “Says Zub.

“You must be able to do this work consistently without burning yourself. You must be able to measure and accurately measure your productivity. ”

In an industry such as animation, he says, learning to deal with time is part of the key to success.

“These creative careers are marathons,” says Zub. “They are not sprints.”

Time management is a skill that unfortunately does not evolve overnight. Second-year animation student Rhael McGregor says that their first semester at Seneca was nothing like they had experienced. Every morning they arrived at 6 o’clock in the studio.

“I had a life in college, but I didn’t have any in animation,” says McGregor. “But I thought it was great – so it made it easier to do all the work.”

Jack Tait, another sophomore student in the same program, says he had no understanding of what time management was in the first semester of school.

“I burned out at the end of last year,” says Tait. “By the end, when all my work was done, and I finally had to sit down … I just sat and didn’t move for a solid week or so.”

Since then he has learned how to budget time for large versus small assignments. For small projects such as redesigning characters, where he would have to redraw characters he had previously drawn, he would work up to three hours a day because they need less time to complete.

Since joining Seneca, Tait says he is the happiest he has ever been. He adds that the program has taught him how to manage large amounts of work in one go.

“With the help of some really cool teachers, I have succeeded in streamlining everything I need to do – such as when I’m not a perfectionist about something and just get it done ‘pretty well’ instead of spending it forever perfectly done. “

Seneca student Karlo Feliciano has also experienced some burnout while studying animation. Although the first year felt the most difficult, Feliciano says they learn how to work more efficiently in their second year because the program teaches them shortcuts to help students speed up their process.

Feliciano has come to recognize that ‘school is school’, and numbers are not everything, the end of success – an important reminder for those who might also get stuck in school work. “An A is not the ultimate,” says Feliciano. “You are here at the university to learn.”

Although the stress levels can be high, both Feliciano and McGregor say that leaning on their fellow students for support makes it easier.

“I’m from Winnipeg, so I don’t have my family when I’m in Toronto,” says McGregor. “But I have my animation family and we all care about each other.”

Zub is proud of that sense of community. While it is part of the job to teach students about their creative skills, another part teaches them how to communicate and become part of that animation ecosystem.

One day, he adds, the students’ classmates eventually become industry colleagues.

“What will last longer than anything, are the friendships you have, the bonds you make between people and the good treatment of others,” says Zub.

