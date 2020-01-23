Fight the Fire Fundraiser, ready to roll; money to go to Australian bush fire victims

advertisement

Plans are in their final phase for an entertaining and spectacular Mayoral Fight the Fire Fundraiser in Caccia Birch, Palmerston North, this Sunday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

In less than fourteen days a team of people, led by Mayor Grant Smith, organized the event and put together an excellent program to encourage people into the picturesque surroundings and to contribute to the victims of the terrible forest fires in Australia.

Both Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance will be there with their latest vehicles and equipment, although both will serve for every emergency situation. The Crafted and Co food truck is on site as a family-oriented event.

Top Manawatū bands, Truly Made and Swamp City Big Band, will perform along with a line-up of excellent vocalists, including Kathi Craig, Andy Anderson, Jenna Baxter, Carson Taare, Amy Hunt, Sharon Cotter, Erica Ward and Douglas Ransom in a program that has been arranged by Roger Buchanan.

Baxter and Anderson have strong Australian connections. Baxter studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney and toured Australia in important musical roles. Anderson was established there for 25 years while playing in a large number of TV productions.

Moreover, Hannah Fang, jazz and classical electric violinist, will make her usual lively appearance.

The compere is the popular morning DJ Chris Burn from The Breeze.

The public is invited to turn the Fight the Fire Fundraiser into a wonderful picnic afternoon. They are encouraged to bring their pillows, umbrellas, rugs and picnic baskets and refreshment.

Food can be purchased at the food truck. Portaloos will also be installed.

Many will turn the clock back to Wine, Women and Song, when the best entertainment was offered to an audience that likes to picnic on the grass in the beautiful surroundings of Caccia Birch.

Tickets, $ 20 for individuals and $ 40 for family groups, with a gold coin entry for children, can be purchased at TicketDirect at the Regent or on the ground on Sundays. Further freewill collections are made during the execution. Milson Rotarians staff both access points and have eftpos available.

Gates at two entrances open at 2 p.m. with limited parking spaces at Caccia Birch. Smith recommends that most of the public park in the parking lot in the chalet’s lagoon or walk along the fence of the Manawatū Golf Club and walk across the footbridge to the event.

The Regent on Broadway is the location for wet weather.

“Australia is our neighbor and we have many Australians living and participating in our city. The best way we can help is to finance them in their hours of need,” said Smith.

