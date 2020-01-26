Fight of banknotes: rivals drive rival currencies in Yemen - Middle East News

advertisement

Yemen’s warring parties have opened a new front in their five-year conflict – a struggle for old and new banknotes that threatens to create two economies in the same state.

As of midnight on January 18, the Houthi movement, which controls the capital Sanaa, banned the use and possession of crisp new Yemeni rial bills issued by their rivals in the internationally recognized government in the southern port city of Aden.

advertisement

The Iranian allies of Houthis, who say people should only use the old bills, have defended the ban as a step against inflation and what they call rampant government money printing.

The government has branded the ban as an act of economic vandalism. And as always, the population is caught in the crossfire.

Yemenis on both sides told Reuters that the ban effectively created two currencies with different values, which added to the turmoil in a country that was already ruled by two powers and brought to its knees by the war.

During the month-long preparation period for the ban, people in Houthi-controlled areas queued to try to exchange their new Rial banknotes for old ones, turning the grubby and torn bills into a sought-after and relatively rare commodity.

The rial was around $ 560 across Yemen before the ban was announced in mid-December. In the areas controlled by Houthi, the rate has since fallen a little to around 582, in the south to 642, an area now flooded with new notes.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

This relative strength could be a blessing for the northerners if they could get the old banknotes just in time to survive in the largely cash-based economy.

“We’re going to trade and they won’t take the new banknotes from us.” Or let’s say they take three, four or five days, ”said Abdullah Saleh al-Dahmasi, a craftsman, told Reuters on a Sanaa street a week before the ban came into force.

“The new one is not accepted and the old one is worn out, they have to find a solution,” said the 27-year-old.

A few days before the ban came into force, around 20 disgruntled men and women were excluded from an exchange saying that they had met their quota for that day. Many have been there for three days hoping to exchange their money.

North-south trading has become much more expensive as retailers have to buy and sell two types of rials – which differs in the condition of the paper and the different sizes and designs.

Many people in Sanaa told Reuters that the ban was necessary to curb inflation. In the short term, however, they faced difficulties.

“When people saw this new currency come out, they stuck to how new and shiny it was. But now it’s a problem that they have it, ”said 28-year-old Abdallah Bashiri, a private sector worker in Sana’a.

In this city, 100,000 Yemeni riyals (around $ 172) are exchanged for new banknotes that can be spent for a small fee of around $ 1.50 on telephone loans or utility bills.

But things get more difficult when it comes to paper that can be spent on the food markets. Sana’a residents said unofficial exchanges offer to convert 100,000 riyals of new banknotes into 90-96,000 riyals of the scarcer old banknotes.

After the Houthis stormed the capital of Sanaa in 2014 and ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the central bank of Yemen divided into two branches – one in Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi, and an internationally recognized branch in Aden, which has access to money has printer.

The Aden authorities have defended their decision to step up the pressure on new money from 2017, claiming it was an attempt to cope with the mortgage lending and pay the public sector salaries.

“The Houthis … have failed to take economic costs into account,” Yousef Saeed Ahmad, adviser to the governor of the Central Bank of Aden, told Reuters this week.

“We hope that the measures taken are short-term. They cannot be maintained because the economy is one, it is interconnected, and goods flow from Sanaa to Aden and vice versa. This measure will summarize the living conditions of all Yemenis, ”he said.

The crackdown on new banknotes means that many public sector workers in Houthi are no longer receiving salaries from the government in Aden. Resuming these wage payments across conflict lines was an important bipartisan step to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The Houthis have defended their ban to defend the value of the currency.

“The Sanaa central bank had to take measures to contain the dangerous practices that the Aden central bank pursued as part of its monetary policy,” said Sami al-Siyaghi, who is responsible for foreign banking operations at the Sanaa central bank.

“The imposition of (Adens) monetary policy led to the collapse of the local currency against the foreign currency … With every new issue, a corresponding collapse of the rial against the foreign currency is noticeable,” Siyashi told Reuters.

,

advertisement