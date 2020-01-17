Fight against fear by drawing strength from this icon of St. Anthony

advertisement

The beginnings of Christian monastic life go back to St. Anthony of the Desert, also known as St. Anthony the Abbot or St. Anthony the Great.

The devil was undoubtedly well aware of the unprecedented graces that generations of monks would bring to the church by following the example of St. Anthony, and so he ruthlessly persecuted the poor monk, as told by Anthony’s biographer, St. Athanasius.

We can draw strength for our own battles – both spiritual and temporary – by considering the victories of St. Anthony and invoking his intercession.

A painting by Lelio Orsi from the 16th century points the way.

This temptation of St. Anthony makes him think serenely about the Scriptures, his calm soul illuminates the cave, while beastly demons bully him from the darkness. It is a great icon for dealing with depression and anxiety, as Anthony knows where to look. His calm center weakens the demons who shout in vain for his attention.

The grotesque creatures on the left and top left of the painting protrude from their tongues, and we can imagine the horror they sputter … or is it with the simple stupidity of a childish revulsion that they try to distract the saint?

Whatever their strategy, they don’t find success. Anthony is enveloped in light and becomes light, so that although the demons are not chased away, their power is extinguished.

An interesting detail is the pig to the right of Anthony. The little creature looks off the canvas, as if the demons persecuting his master have bored him or even amused him.

St. Anthony the abbot is depicted with a pig because of one of his patrons. The hospitals of St. Anthony of the Middle Ages took care of the poor in urban areas. To raise their charity, they raised pigs, so Anthony was often portrayed with a pig in art.

