HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A woman was shot and killed in an alleged clash with her ex-boyfriend in Taco Bell, east of Houston, near the Fifth District.

Police responded to a Taco Bell site on the East Freeway near Lockwood, where a manager was shot.

According to the woman’s current boyfriend, David Batts, her ex-boyfriend came to the Taco Bell and shot her shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

The police say the woman then ran across the street to a METRO transit center to get help. She also called Batts, who hurried to the scene with the woman’s mother.

Batts says the woman’s ex-boyfriend has been persecuting and harassing her for the past few months.

When Batts arrived at the scene, his girlfriend had already been taken to the Hermann Hermann Hospital.

The police say the woman is stable and speaking and she does not think her injuries are life threatening.

The police are still looking for the suspect.

