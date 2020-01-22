Fifth convicted Tennessee prisoner chooses the electric chair

advertisement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A prisoner from Tennessee who is facing an execution date next month has chosen to die from the electric chair.

The choice makes prisoner Nicholas Sutton Tennessee’s fifth prisoner in just over a year to elect electrocution over the state’s preferred method of lethal injection.

Virginia is the only other state that has used the chair this decade and has not done so since 2013.

Prisoners from Tennessee have unsuccessfully argued in court that the way the state carries out lethal injection leads to a long and painful death.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for stabbing his fellow prisoner. A performance on February 20 is planned.

