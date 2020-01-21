Fiesta Bowl Quotables: Clemson's offensive breaks down Ohio St.'s defense

advertisement

by David Hood

Senior writer

2019-12-24

Trevor Lawrence speaks to the media on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Fiesta Bowl)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Clemson coordinators and three offensive and defensive players met with the media Tuesday morning at the Camelback Resort to preview the Saturday Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson.

Here are a few quotes and notes on the availability of the crime with others to follow:

Trevor Lawrence on disregarding tigers as No. 3 seed

“Not really. It gives us a little bit of fuel and something we have to work for. We still are – if people think we’re the third best team, it will be until we prove it. Since we have the opportunity we’re not upset, we’re happy to be here and have the opportunity to prove ourselves. ”

Lawrence on Chase Young, Ohio

“Just a great player. He is physical. He is fast. He is a big guy, very athletic. Everything you want in a defensive ending. Just has a knack for finding the ball and getting to the quarterback. Always seems to be in the right place. I guess that’s just proof of how he’s preparing and what kind of player he is. “

Lawrence, if the playoffs feel different this time

“It feels different. I just said, I think it’s just a way of knowing what’s going on. Like media, for example. Last year I didn’t know what I was doing when I got in here. I didn’t know what to expect. I have a year behind me. I have experienced it. I’ve had the bowl experience. I know what to expect. But otherwise it’s still fun and exciting. “

Tony Elliott on the offensive

“Our boys did a great job. If you just look at the success that these guys had aggressively, it was because they were able to hide the distractions. I do not assume that they will be caught up at the moment. You will not do it personally. Ultimately, we are successful as a program because there is no entitlement. It is not about a person. It’s about the team. Play together as one. Everyone is pulling in the same direction. So I think the offensive line understands that being offensive is our strength, that the boys are in the trenches, and that their strength is the defensive line. It’s a matchup between strength to strength and the guys who, as I said, can intercept the noise, are not involved in the game’s hype, but focus on the game plan and technique. Ultimately, the game plan doesn’t matter if you don’t have a good foundation. “

Elliott on what to expect from the Ohio State’s defense

“They are roughly – if I had to put my finger on them, they are probably roughly 55, 45, 60/40 between zone and man. But they play a lot of man coverage and they’re good enough to do it. But then you can also mix it up. The great thing is that they can hide it. So you only know after snapping in whether it is actually a person cover or a zone cover. That changes something, especially as you go through your progress for the quarterback. A little more zone. Like I said, it’s about 50/50, but we won’t know until we get out there. You may have planned something else for us. “

John Simpson on his time at Clemson comes to an end

“It means the world to me to play at Clemson. It was a great opportunity. I will take advantage of it. I will play my heart out with every push. Do what I have to do you know “

Simpson about his future

“I didn’t really think much about it. I try to focus on the task at hand and that is the game. As I said, these are my brothers. I don’t want to let them down. I am not concentrating on the future. I’m just trying to concentrate on one day. Like today we are open Tuesday. Takeaways, no freebies. (Laugh). We’re just going to play and practice our game and prepare and get ready. “

Travis Etienne on what he sees from the Ohio State defense when watching a movie

“Only their staff. Your DB, your security, supporters. Only their front. They are fast. They are fast, big and long. They are a big challenge when they only have boys who have them and how sporty they are and how fast they are. You will definitely not be able to execute easily at the end of the day. I’m not just going to go out and hit her. They are a big challenge. You will definitely have something up your sleeve. A game plan, things like that. We definitely have to be ready.

“I think the game is about how we play. We have to go out and execute and play to the best of our ability. At the end of the day we play to the best of our ability. We will be able to live with the scoreboard whether it is a “W” or an “L”. At least for us it is an offensive reason to put ourselves in the best possible position. ”

