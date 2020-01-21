Fiesta Bowl Quotables: Clemson's defense takes center stage

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 24.12.2019, 15: 14: 46.0

Brent Venables is proud of what his defense has done this season.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Clemson coordinators and three offensive and defensive players met with the media Tuesday morning at the Camelback Resort to preview the Saturday Fiesta Bowl between Ohio St. and Clemson.

Here are a few quotes and notes on availability with the defense to follow with more:

Brent Venables on changing his defense this season

“I think every year is different. You have a system and a philosophy. We are aggressive. We push from man to man. We’re probably a little bit more this year because we feel like we had to do that. And not for a few years. A year ago everyone is like, oh, you don’t have to do anything. You can only rush four all day. That is not true. You get different types of protection, people splintering and sliding, and everything else. You still have to find ways to create pressure.

“I think our philosophy was undoubtedly the same. This year we felt that we had to be a little more diverse and show off our strengths that were our seven and try to help our young people. We have a starter on our line of defense who has ever started a college football game. That is what we rolled out of in the autumn camp. Two of the starters, not including Tyler Davis, who has become a starter, but Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney, did nothing from January to the first day of the fall camp. Nothing with the soccer team. They went through various rehabs and some missed winter conditions, summer exercises. “

Isaiah Simmons on when he expected Ohio St. to give JK Dobbins the ball 30 times

“I would assume that. I give the ball to one of my best players. Nobody really stopped it, so it kind of makes sense. Why don’t you give him the ball when nobody can stop him? “

Simmons on Clemson’s schedule and prove the doubters are wrong

“Yes. A lot of people think we shouldn’t be here. I think it’s more to show them otherwise because apparently we didn’t play anyone. That was the rhetoric out there. I would probably say yes we did a chip on our shoulders that we can play for. “

Simmons continued with 30-0

“It would mean a lot. Nobody has ever been 30-0 at successive national CFP championships. So writing history would be great. We made a lot of history this year, only within our team, and I think a few at a national level. Just writing history is really cool. It’s not something that happens all the time. That’s why it’s history. In addition and of course it would be nice to end my last game with a win. “

Simmons on 30-0 is a goal

“Everyone definitely knows. Why not make a goal? Dream big. Shoot the stars. We are not really – you never go into a game hoping to get everything out and win. You want to have a goal, something you can accomplish to achieve it. You don’t want to – you never want to go to a game that was my last field goal. You go into the game and think you can build the team. Everyone knows what we can do and what lies ahead. It gives everyone something to strive for. “

Tanner considers whether Clemson has an advantage based on his experience

“I think it only helps me personally because I’m on a loop. I was in this playoff every year and it was great. It is something that I have definitely used. It was great for me to be here just for this opportunity. It helps me to just let the young people hear my experiences and what I have – the things that I use during this planning that we have. In any case, only my experience has helped everyone. “

Muse on Tyshon Dye and a scholarship

“I was definitely there. Tyshon, when I got here, I had a really crappy practice. He said: Hey man. Heads up. Just keep grinding and you will earn a scholarship. I was so crazy. I am like Tyshon, I have a scholarship. And he’s like oh that’s what’s going on. This is my first interaction with Tyshon. But he was always nice and very encouraging to me. “

Think about why Dye didn’t think he was a fellow

“Probably my skin tone and my security when playing. You don’t see many. But that was somehow his point. I have never seen a white boy playing security. Yes, there are a few of us. “

