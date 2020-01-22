advertisement

Clemson and Ohio St. compete against each other in the Fiesta Bowl

The College Football Playoff and Fiesta Bowl announced today that the third-team Clemson Tigers will face the second-team Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 28th.

The selection marks Clemson’s fifth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoffs (CFP). The selection binds Clemson Alabama (five) to most CFP berths in history.

Both head coaches spoke to the media about the game in a conference call. Ohio State’s Ryan Day said the Buckeyes have a lot of respect for the tigers.

“First of all, I just want to say what an honor it is for us to go to the Fiesta Bowl, one of the most prestigious bowls in the country, and its reputation precedes it. And we are very excited to be coming to Arizona, ”said Day. “I just want to congratulate coach Swinney and Clemson on an incredible season. And I have the utmost – and we have the greatest respect for what they did. We not only won national championships, we also continued this excellence. It is very difficult when you are the top dog and everyone gives you the best shot to keep doing what you did.

“So nothing but the greatest respect for these guys and I’m looking forward to a big challenge. They are not only talented but also very well trained. Our team is looking forward to this challenge. We are very excited about the opportunity to play in the playoffs and have worked hard to achieve this. I thought we had a strong end to the season, especially the last three games. And we look forward to preparing for this game and traveling to Arizona. ”

Dabo Swinney said he was looking forward to the experience.

“Congratulations to Coach Day and the Buckeyes. You were amazing. Just one of the most dominant teams that plays every week all year round, ”said Swinney. “And that’s an incredible achievement. Talented on both sides of the ball. Just two great programs that I know will have a great will to win, and it will be a great environment and a great game. There is no doubt about that. It is a blessing to be part of it. We’re thankful. And I’m really looking forward to the whole experience out there. So appreciate that everyone is there today. “

Clemson was in a fourth quarter game once this season – late September against UNC – and Swinney was asked what it would be like to be in a close game so late in the season.

“Well, we had a close game against North Carolina and had to assert ourselves to find a way to win. So we had a close game, ”said Swinney. “But at the end of the day, this is a new season. And both teams have earned here. It is not easy to win. There are only three undefeated teams. There are many leagues. There is no unbeaten MAC, Sun Belt, Conference USA or any other league. I don’t care which league you play in, it’s incredibly difficult to win to win them all. And our league has 10 bowl teams, was very competitive. We have had a success story that speaks for itself in the past nine years.

“And I think our team in particular has shown itself every week with great focus and preparation and with great respect for each opponent has found a way to win. So you can only play the schedule you have, and we did. And we have earned the right to go into the off-season. And we now know that you are playing the best of the best. It doesn’t matter whether you are in first, second, third or fourth place. These are the four best teams that have played throughout the season. And these games are usually just a few games. We know that the error rate is very low and it will take 60 minutes of great football to stand a chance. “

Swinney said he has seen Ohio State several times this season.

“I think they played a lot of lunch games this year. I had the opportunity to see her several times as we planned, ”he said. “And it’s just impressive. I mean, impressive. Just built in the trenches. They are good on the front on both sides. You have a player as good as he comes from college football. Your quarterback was incredible. They have great dexterity outside and big backs that can run the ball. So this is a very complete team, very well trained. And it will be a challenge. “

More information

At Braden Galloway and when he expects Galloway to play

“Yes, I’m still waiting for confirmation of his release. Hopefully we will get that and if it is available we will use it. “

Coach Day on Clemson’s talent

“First of all, you see an enormous amount of talent. Offensively, Trevor Lawrence is as good a quarterback as the whole country. He was on the biggest stages and obviously one of the most successful quarterbacks who will go down in college football history when all is said and done. Etienne runs back just as well as in the country. And then these receivers, Higgins and Ross and these people are only dynamic in scope. And they stretch you on the offensive in many different ways and they do a great job. They are solid, but they also expand you by defending the entire field. And then to defend, very, very difficult to prepare for multiple fronts, multiple flashes. I think Brent Venables can do just about everyone else in the country. Very talented again, but he’s very solid and they make the boys play really, really hard. “

Swinney, Alabama is not participating in the playoff

“Don’t feel bad. You will be back very soon. You will be fine. You are an incredible team. Coach (Nick) Saban’s track record speaks for itself. It didn’t work for her this year. But I guarantee you they will come back. No doubt.”

