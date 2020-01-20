Fiesta Bowl prediction: can the tigers win the dustup in the desert?

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-28

Clemson and Ohio State are playing at 8 p.m. Saturday.

One of the most anticipated matchups in college football playoff history takes place in Glendale between the 3rd and 2nd states of Ohio on Saturday. We call it Dustup in the Desert.

Saturday’s college football playoff winner Fiesta Bowl will play the Peach Bowl winner in the National Championship Game on January 13th at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Fiesta Bowl features two of the nation’s best statistical offenses and two of the nation’s best statistical offenses. All in all, this should be fun.

NO. 3 CLEMSON VS. NO. 2 OHIO STATE

WHEN: SATURDAY • DEC. 28, 2019, 8 p.m. European summer time

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (72.158) Glendale, Arizona.

TELEVISION: ESPN, play-by-play announcer – Chris Fowler, color commentator – Kirk Herbstreit, co-correspondent – Tom Rinaldi, Maria Taylor.

NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN, play-by-play announcer – Sean Kelley, color commentator – Barrett Jones

Part-time correspondent – Ian Fitzsimmons.

CLEMSON RADIO: CLEMSON TIGERS NETWORK, play-by-play announcer – Don Munson, color commentators – Tim Bourret, Brad Scott, co-correspondent – Reggie Merriweather.

NOTABLE

* The game will be a rematch of Clemson’s only previous Fiesta Bowl appearance in school history. On December 31, 2016, the second-placed Tigers excluded the third-placed horse chestnuts with a 31-0 win that brought Clemson to his second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 31-point win was the worst loss in a bowl game in the history of Ohio. It was the first time that a team trained by Urban Meyer had been banned in 194 games and for the first time since 1993.

* Although the State of Ohio kicks off the bowl season with the second-most wins in FBS history, Clemson holds a 3-0 record against the Buckeyes. The two programs met in 1978 at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, a 17:15 win by Clemson that marked Danny Ford’s first game as head coach of Clemson and Woody Hayes’ last game as head coach of the State of Ohio. The game is perhaps best known for intercepting Clemson’s Charlie Bauman in two minutes, in which Bauman intercepted an Art Mediator pass and was beaten by Hayes when he got out of hand on the Ohio State sidelines.

IF OHIO ST. HAS THE BALL

Make no mistake, the Buckeyes have talent all over the field. A dynamic young quarterback in Justin Fields, an NFL that starred in J.K. Dobbins, an offensive line for street grading and sporty wide recipients.

The Buckeyes scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2019. This offense averages a little over seven meters per game (7.02) and is balanced (258.8 on the ground to 272.2 in the air).

Fields has been consistently great throughout the season. The Georgia transfer involved 67.5 percent of its passes for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one selection. Fields also finished second in the team with 10 touchdowns and finished third on the Buckeyes in a rapid run (471). The second child suffered a knee injury while beating Penn State on November 23 and exacerbated suffering on November 30 against Michigan. It could be limited against the tigers.

J.K. Dobbins is approaching 1,829 meters and has scored 20 goals on the ground this season, while the receiving group has five players with at least 21 catches. Chris Olave and K.J. Hill combined for 21 points.

Clemson has sometimes played on a 3-man front this season, but the Buckeye ground game may have to play on a 4-man front. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons will put pressure on the entire field, while linebacker James Skalski will have the task of stopping Dobbins while keeping an eye on the fields. It wouldn’t be surprising if the defensive coordinator played three safeties – play Nolan Turner and K’Von Wallace deep and allow Tanner Muse to act as an additional linebacker against the current game.

ADVANTAGE: ALSO

IF CLEMSON HAS THE BALL

The Buckeyes have played a harder schedule than the Tigers this season, but they have yet to see anything close to what they will see on Clemson’s offensive on Saturday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence received criticism at the start of the season, but has been playing at a different level since defeating Louisville in early October. He hasn’t thrown an interception since October 19 and ended the regular season with 68.8 percent of his throws for 3,172 yards and 34 touchdowns on eight picks. Lawrence also uses his legs more this season, with 407 yards and seven points over 77 transmissions in 19.

Travis Etienne is arguably the nation’s best back. Etienne reached 1,500 yards and 17 points (8.24 ypc) in just 182 attempts. Backing up Lyn-J Dixon (619) is also dangerous. Lawrence plays at a high level, but he has weapons all over the field. Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have played 21 touchdown games this season, while Amari Rodgers is dangerous.

Buckeye’s defensive end, Chase Young (16.5 sacks), creates chaos wherever he starts. If Clemson manages to block Young with Jackson Carman or Tremayne Anchrum, other playmakers will be released. If Young gets under pressure in a one-on-one match, the tigers must flake off with a setback or a tight end. An X factor could be closely related to Braden Galloway, who is back after a one-year ban.

Jeff Okudah runs a talented secondary school that includes Shaun Wade, Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller.

Both units are good, but Lawrence is the difference.

ADVANTAGE: CLEMSON

SPECIAL TEAMS

Blake Haubeil is 10 on 12 on the field, while Punter Drue Chrisman has an average of over 44 yards per punt. We all know that Clemson is average in punting and Kicker B.T. Potter is inconsistent.

ADVANTAGE: OHIO ST.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

These are two great teams and if there are two teams of equal size the difference is five or six games per game. I think Travis Etienne has a big game. The teams were successful before Chase Young, and you must believe that Tony Elliott will investigate Ohio’s defense early and often, hoping to fill gaps in Buckeye’s defense later in the game. I also think Dobbins will play a big role – teams that wanted to play the ball against Clemson and stick to it have had some success.

The difference? Lawrence was here and he’s healthy fields could hurt and if he can’t run the crime will be limited. Ohio State will score more points with the Tigers this season than anyone else, but the Tigers will withdraw at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

END POINT: CLEMSON 37, OHIO ST. 27

Employee predictions

Brandon Rink – Staff Writer: Clemson 35-30

Tony Crumpton – co-editor: Clemson 34-27

Nikki Hood – writer: Clemson 34-20

Mickey Plyler – Roar 105.5 Moderator: Clemson 31-20

