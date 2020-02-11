The next senior shootout bowling tournament will take place on Saturday, February 15th at the Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and is aimed at bowlers aged 55 and over, with special emphasis on bowlers aged 70 and over. The tournament features option clips, side pots and a king of the hill pot.

The event on Saturday is the sixth of the season. Bowlers are reminded that they must take part in at least seven of the twelve events or win one of the tournaments to qualify for the season championship, which will take place in August.

The current leaders in the “Player of the Year” race are Roger Tramp (130 points), Keith Sharp (125 points), John Pullen (115 points) as well as Rick Pittman and Roger Bowker (110 points each). Bowlers earn points for every event they participate in and for the cuts they make. Full details can be found at every event.