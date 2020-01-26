Fiery second half ends in a tie between Dublin and Kerry

advertisement

Dublin

1-19

–

1-19

Kerry

A free David Clifford earned Kerry a share of the loot well into extra time after a fiery second half of this Allianz Division 1 opener in Croke Park.

A free Dean Rock seemed to have given Dublin the victory only to Kerry to be brought in by referee Seán Hurson, who showed yellow cards to Ciarán Kilkenny and John Small, two of the 14 cards he had issued in the second half.

Dublin previously lost Eric Lowndes with a red card when he followed a first half of the black card with a yellow one to knock down Stephen O’Brien.

However, Kerry had to do without Graham O’Sullivan for 10 minutes plus from 62 on when he was in sin for Small. Seán O’Shea also received a second yellow for the final score of Rock.

The Dublin attack did not score from the game from the 14th minute to the 69th minute of Aaron Byrne, bringing them in one.

Kilkenny quickly supported Niall Scully with one and two minutes of injury time.

Most of the 42,502 triple-header crowd stayed in the stadium before the game, which came alive towards the end of the first half. Kerry was three points ahead in the 64th minute for the dramatic conclusion, which ended with both parties involved in grapples and verbals similar to last year’s competition in Tralee.

Dublin was quicker on the field because they dictated it with the amount of possession they had and she led after four minutes after 14 minutes, Conor McHugh looked sharp and won two converted cutter and grabbed a point.

With the beautiful goal of the 18th minute from Clifford, Kerry warmed himself up and pulled a level, one of the five times the sides were all square in the first half. Clifford was able to bypass Davy Byrne and kick Evan Comerford while out of balance due to Eoin Murchan’s last breath.

Kerry went on twice in the next nine minutes, James O’Donoghue looked like a footballer of the year with two nice scores, although Brian Fenton soon took over the procedure and kicked back-to-back points, the latter a majestic one curling effort.

Dublin got a half-hour goal when Brian Ó Beaglaoich fouled Rock in the big rectangle and Rock sent the penalty with aplomb to the net to give his side a two-point lead.

Kerry shot back and cleared level in extra time via a Clifford, but Fenton suitably had the last word of the half with another stylish point to give Dublin a 1-10 to 1-9 interval lead.

Scorers for Dublin: D. Rock (1-6, 1-0 pin, 6 cutter); B. Fenton (0-4); C. Kilkenny (0-3, 1 point); C. McHugh (0-2, 1 point); K. McManamon, J. McCarthy, A. Byrne. N. Scully (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-3, 0-2 cutter); S. O’Shea (0-5, free); J. O’Donoghue (0-3); P. Murphy (0-2); G, Crowley, S. O’Brien, G. O’Brien, L. Kearney, K. Spillane (brand), P. Geaney (free) (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; D. Byrne, P. McMahon, E. Murchan; E. Lowndes, J. Small, J. McCarthy (c); B. Fenton, B. Howard; N. Scully, C. Kilkenny, K. McManamon; C. McHugh, P. Andrews, D. Rock.

Subs for Dublin: S. Bugler for N. Scully (blood, 2-7); S. Bugler for J. McCarthy (10-18); S. Bugler for N. Scully (blood, 28-34); P. Mannion for P. Andrews (43); S. Bugler for K. McManamon (52); A. Byrne for C. McHugh (55); R. O’Carroll for P. McMahon (64);

Sin bin: E. Lowndes (35 + 2-43).

Sent: E. Lowndes (56, black + yellow).

KERRY: S. Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, B. 6 Beaglaoich; S. O’Shea, A. Spillane; G. O’Brien, P. Geaney, S. O’Brien; J. O’Donoghue, T. Walsh, D. Clifford (c).

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for S. O’Shea (blood, 2-7); L. Kearney for A. Spillane (inj 16); G. O’Sullivan for B. Ó Beaglaoich (inj 33); K. Spillane for J. O’Donoghue (50); M. Burns for T. Walsh (58); D. Moynihan for G. O’Brien (70).

Sin bin: G. O’Sullivan (62).

Sent: S. O’Shea (70 + 7, second yellow).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).

