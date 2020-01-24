FICO has just updated its credit scores - here's what you need to know

advertisement

New versions of the FICO score are in preparation. However, this does not mean that it is more difficult for you to get a loan. Fair Isaac Corp.

The company that produces the widely used FICO scores will launch two new credit scores this summer, the FICO Score 10 and the FICO Score 10 T.

The changes FICO has made to its credit rating model could widen the gap between consumers with good credit and those with bad credit. People who already have high FICO scores are likely to get an even better credit score under the new system, and people who have trouble paying lenders on time will find more significant drops in their scores, according to the Wall Street Journal than under previous versions of FICO.

But even if consumers get a lower numerical value with the FICO Score 10, this cannot prevent them from getting an affordable loan. This is because lenders use a variety of credit score models to make decisions about whether to lend to a potential borrower.

“Just like many of us use older iPhones or computer operating systems, your lender may be using an older credit rating system,” said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com and Bankrate.

Here’s what you need to know about the different types of credit scores:

There is no “FICO” grade

The term “FICO score” can be applied to a variety of different scores generated by the company. Every few years, FICO creates a new version of its credit score – FICO 8 was released in 2009, while FICO 9 came out in 2014. However, lenders can also use an older version. According to Rossman, FICO 8 is the most commonly used model today.

Lenders generally opt in part for older versions of the FICO score because these scores form the basis for their underwriting process. “I would imagine that many lenders would refuse to be the first in the pool if something changes because the risk is high,” said Matt Schulz, industry analyst at LendingTree

Subsidiary CompareCards. “A lender would want a little more data and evidence before they jump in.”

FICO expects lenders to launch the new models by the end of the year. However, a spokesman acknowledged that the transition can be challenging, especially for large lenders. “If we publish a more predictive model, lenders will switch to the stronger model because they can lend more loans to more consumers without taking a higher risk of default,” said Dave Shellenberger, vice president of scores and predictive analytics at FICO. MarketWatch said.

In some cases, however, lenders have little choice of which credit scores to use to determine whether a borrower is eligible for a loan.

“In the mortgage industry, we use a model that is Fannie Mae compliant,” said Jared Maxwell, director of direct sales and vice president of Embrace Home Loans in Rhode Island.

Fannie Mae

and Freddie Mac

Lenders who want to sell them loans need a FICO score if a useful score is required. Lenders receive these grades from the three credit bureaus – Equifax

Experian

and TransUnion

, None of the offices use the latest version of FICO for this purpose. Instead, they use the FICO models 2 (Experian), 4 (TransUnion) and 5 (Equifax).

After these three results, Fannie and Freddie instruct the lender to use the middle result for underwriting. If for any reason only two ratings are available from the credit bureaus, the lower rating will be used. Mortgage providers also consider factors other than a person’s creditworthiness, including their debt-to-income ratio and whether they have had creditworthiness problems in the past, such as: B. a crime.

While the core criteria generally remain the same from FICO score to FICO score, each version is different. For example, the FICO Score included 9 rental payments (if available), while the medical debt was weighted less than previous versions.

FICO Score 10 will outweigh personal loans and discriminate against borrowers who consolidate their debt with personal loans and then choose to incur more debt.

Some important changes have been made to the FICO Score 10 and 10 T. The results, according to the Wall Street Journal, will put more pressure on personal loans to punish borrowers who consolidate debts with personal loans and then make more debt.

*** And the FICO Score 10 T takes into account the “trend data” of the past 24 months for each borrower in order to show the historical development of their credit behavior. This change will reward people who have worked to pay their debts. However, they can cause people’s scores to drop if they have accumulated more debt during that time. (These changes don’t affect older FICO models, Shellenberger said.)

Some lenders use alternative scores. The FICO Score XD contains additional data that indicate a borrower’s creditworthiness, e.g. B. landline, mobile and cable payments and real estate data. The three credit bureaus also released VantageScore as a competitor to FICO, which uses the same underlying data but a different formula to produce its results.

Your FICO score varies from version to version

While the underlying criteria remain roughly the same from version to version, the changes can lead to very different results for the same person.

Rossman examined his FICO score under Models 4, 8 and 9 based on data provided by his mortgage lenders and credit card companies. Among these three models, his score varied by 37 points.

“Moving between different categories – between fair and good – could have a huge impact on how much you pay for a loan,” said Rossman.

As a result, consumers should be aware that if your credit card company or bank provides your credit rating, it may not be the same one a mortgage lender would use.

How to improve your creditworthiness using valuation models

People applying for credit shouldn’t get too annoyed with their lender’s rating system, Rossman said. “A consumer can go crazy considering all of this,” he said.

Regardless of which model is used, the same beneficial credit behavior will improve a borrower’s score, experts say. “Good credit is still about three things: you have to pay your bills on time every time, keep your credit as low as possible, and don’t apply for too much credit too often,” said Schulz.

For those who want to improve their creditworthiness, there are steps that can go beyond these basic recommendations:

• Reduce Your Credit Utilization: Measuring how much credit you have used versus the amount of lenders you are willing (especially with credit cards) is a key component of credit scores. To keep this low, you don’t just have to pay your total monthly bill if you’re the type of person who gets the most out of their credit cards every month. Instead, consider making payments multiple times a month. “Just paying the full amount is not enough,” said Rossman.

• Correct any mistakes in your credit report: One in five Americans had a mistake in their credit reports, Rossman said. Errors can occur for any reason. In some cases, people had errors in their reporting because a lender or credit bureau confused them for another customer with the same name. It is important to solve these problems quickly. Experts recommend contacting lenders and credit bureaus to solve this problem, or contacting the authorities if fraud is suspected.

• Sign up for Experian Boost: The credit bureau offers a free service called Experian Boost, which allows consumers to sign up to provide their cell phone and energy cost history. This data is used in newer FICO scores, and most people see their scores go up. For people who signed up for Boost, the average score has increased by more than 10 points since the service was launched.

(Elisabeth Buchwald contributed to this story.)

