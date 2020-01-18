Feuz meets Paris and wins the classic Lauberhorn downhill | National sport

advertisement

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) – Beat Feuz fought back in his long-standing rivalry with Dominik Paris and won a World Cup downhill run on Saturday.

The best downhill race in Switzerland showed that he mastered the most famous event in the Alpine state to win the Lauberhorn race for the third time.

Feuz drove 0.29 seconds ahead of the Italian Paris on a shorter distance of 2.95 kilometers, which started downhill overnight due to snowfall.

Thomas Dressen from Germany finished third, 0.31 behind Feuz. This was the only winner of the five World Cup runs this season on the podium.

Feuz also won in Beaver Creek, Colorado, finishing second and third when Paris won both races last month in Bormio, Italy.

Feuz took 100 points for the win and took over the World Cup downhill classification with only 16 points ahead of Paris. Almost 200 are ahead of Dressen in third place.

Feuz also won on the Lauberhorn in 2012 and 2018 and took two more places here. Klammer won three times in a row at Wengen in 1975-77.

The result was unofficial as there were still low-level skiers at the start.

