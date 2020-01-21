Fernandina villager arrested after hitting light pole

advertisement

Friedrich Solano

A Fernandina village man was arrested after crashing into a light pole on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Frederick Nathaniel Solano, 72, of 1349 Birdsong Place, had driven a red Ford car around 8:15 p.m. Monday crashed into a light pole and tree near Evans Prairie Country Club, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Solano was in the driver’s seat when the deputy was there. Solano accused the crash of a “leg cramp,” the report said. The MP noticed the smell of an alcoholic drink coming from Solano, who was “standing on his feet”.

The New York native almost fell during the field exercises. He provided breath samples that recorded blood alcohol levels of .215 and .217.

He was arrested for being charged with driving and posted to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after paying a $ 1,000 bail.

