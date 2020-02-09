HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A family from the Houston area is hoping for a speedy reunion with their toddler who has just been evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fen Xin sticks to her phone every minute of the day. Whether it’s waiting for a call, communicating with the family in Wuhan through WeChat, or getting the latest news reports.

Until Thursday, her youngest child, Allen, an American citizen, was stuck in the locked city and couldn’t get out.

“He is my son, I am the mother. So, at this moment, no matter what happens, I want to be with him,” said Xin.

Allen’s grandparents had taken the two-year-old to China to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

However, the corona virus broke out in mid-January at the beginning of the celebration.

When the US government began evacuating Americans, getting everyone out became a problem. The grandparents were initially not allowed to accompany everyone to the United States because they are not American citizens. You have valid travel visas.

“What if my parents get infected? Nobody can take care of everyone,” said Xin. “If you get infected, you have to be separated from everyone else or he’ll get infected, right?”

Fortunately, late Thursday evening, the U.S. government allowed Allen’s grandfather to board the toddler on one of the evacuation planes.

According to flight tracking websites, the plane landed in Canada to drop evacuees. Then it went on to San Diego, where it landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, one of the designated quarantine sites for corona viruses.

Xin believes her son and grandfather are on this flight, although they have not yet received full confirmation.

“We don’t know,” she said.

Xin said she was waiting for a message from the US government to wait 14 days to see her son. She also communicates with other parents in similar situations and believes that other American children are stuck in Wuhan.

At the moment she is only relieved that her son is back in America and healthy. She hopes to see you again soon.

