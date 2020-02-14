Deborah Chu

February 14, 2020

As Glasgow’s feminist film festival prepares for its second appearance, co-founder and producer Lauren Clarke discusses breaking stereotypes to explore the complex lives of women everywhere

“Congratulations to these men,” said Issa Rae with a stony face as she announced the all-male nominations for best director at the 2020 Academy Awards. A new decade; an old problem. Although more and more women are taking their place behind the camera and directing some of the most interesting and commercially successful films of recent years, there is still a critical lack of institutional recognition for the cinema directed by women.

Some have stepped up their game in recent years – the Edinburgh International Film Festival, for example, showed a number of films made exclusively for women for the 2019 edition – but Lauren Clarke and Kathi Kamleitner weren’t happy with films made by women in they were relegated to a “specialist” strand. “Glasgow has such a vibrant and innovative film exhibition landscape, but there hasn’t been a festival dedicated exclusively to celebrating and promoting the work of Womxn filmmakers,” said Clarke, co-founder and producer of Femspectives. “When Kathi and I started Femspectives in 2018, we wanted to create a space where everyone could deal with the film and use it as a springboard for discussions about feminism, politics and social issues. We wanted to promote womxn’s work and highlight some of the innovative, intelligent and radical work that is produced. ‘

Ants awakening

The response to her opening festival last year was tremendous, which encouraged her to double the program for this second edition and showcase a wider selection of films from 11 different countries. The festival opens this year with VAI, a portmanteau feature by nine Pacific filmmakers that examines the disappearance of indigenous traditions in island communities through the lens of a woman’s life. Elsewhere in the program, a woman resists the increasing pressure from her parents-in-law and her husband to have another child in Costa Rica’s The Awakening of the Ants, and the life of two indigenous women comes to life after a chance encounter in The Body Remembers When the World changed forever.

But it is documentaries that make up most of Femspectives’ program. They examine past and present struggles of women under social and economic pressure and suggest that the search for justice and equality is an ongoing process. The hidden lives of Filipino domestic workers raise deep questions about modern slavery in Sung-A-Yoons overseas, while In Search… Beryl Magokos follows encounters with fellow survivors of female genital mutilation and their journey to reconstructive surgery. Other highlights include the Scottish premiere of The Archivettes, a documentary about the Lesbian Herstory Archive that was founded in New York City over 40 years ago and has continued to flourish since then, and nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up, Tasha Hubbard’s award-winning documentary about the murder Colton Boushie and Racism Against Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

nîpawistamâsowin: We will get up

The program is divided into three thematic areas that focus on relationships between women, the role of memory in political resistance and the right to make decisions about one’s own body. Clarke would like to emphasize, however, that these issues should not be viewed in isolation. “Although we divide them into these areas, the films combine at different points,” she emphasizes, “and emphasizes that no subject really stands alone.”

Indeed, the diversity of the Femspectives program speaks for how women’s lives – and the work of women directors – resist any categorization. By bringing them together, it’s a strong argument for the collective’s power and differences, rather than looking for one truth to tell about their life and experiences. “We try to choose films that appeal to many different people from different backgrounds and backgrounds,” says Clarke. “It is important for us to promote non-hierarchical discussions, where everyone has room to make contributions and is valuable in every position. It’s not about packing everyone in one box, but about finding strength in the variety and diversity of experiences, backgrounds and perspectives. ‘

Femspectives, Civic House, Glasgow, Thu 20 – Sun 23 Feb

