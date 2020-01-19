Felice Herrig of UFC is attacked in Las Vegas by a random woman after McGregor against Cerrone

advertisement

UFC veteran Felice Herrig is said to have been attacked in Las Vegas shortly after UFC 246 on Saturday evening. Herrig posted a photo on Instagram where she shows up with a bloody nose and explains that it has become hot outside the ring. The fight of all things apparently started over a traffic conflict.

“Vegas Sucks!” Herrig reported to her post on Sunday morning.

The picture showed Herrig in a light, lace-like top, but she was clearly still on guard. A trickle of blood ran down her dark picture and she wore an amused grin.

“A girl got mad at me for giving her the money to stop the traffic by a penny,” said Herrig. Then she hit me in the face. I slapped her on the back but didn’t want to be too violent because I was protecting my knee and hair in Vegas. ‘

Herrig attended the event on Saturday evening as a spectator, not as a competitor. She was there to watch Conor McGregor return to the ring and face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It didn’t take long for Cerrone to be out of action in about 40 seconds, and McGregor was seen in many eyes as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever in the ring.

Herrig is aiming for a similar return this year. The 35-year-old was scheduled to face Xiaonan Yan in June, but has recently withdrawn from the fight after tearing the ACL in training. She needs to focus on recovery before her next fight.

This story is developing.

