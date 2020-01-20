Feleipe Franks to Arkansas sets new portal priority

advertisement

The NCAA Transfer Portal had its biggest day of the calendar year so far, on January 20, with two quarterbacks shuffling around Texas football.

Although it has not had so much drama to involve a quarterback with their name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, apart from losing the former acclaimed signal caller Cameron Rising, the Texas football program will always be influenced by the events that occur during the past season. The transfer portal saw quite a few crazy things happening on January 20.

The two most important events that could make the transfer portal go through the biggest day of the year should even have an impact on the Texas Longhorns football program. Those two transfers that were completed on January 20 were the Miami Hurricanes landing former Houston Cougar’s senior quarterback D’Eriq King and the Arkansas Razorbacks landing former Florida Gators redshirt junior quarterback Feleipe Franks.

Neither King nor Franks was a potential transfer target for the Longhorns because they bring back senior star quarterback Sam Ehlinger for the 2020 season. But King and Franks were two of the biggest names among signal callers in the transfer portal that were announced on their way to the 2020 low season .

The announcement of Frank’s transfer to Arkansas is the third major quarterback the Hogs have taken out of the portal in the last 12 months. Arkansas brought in former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks from the SMU Mustangs last year. But neither Starkel nor Hicks were as keen on a transfer as Franks.

Both King’s and Frank’s transfers have set a new precedent for how quickly upper-class quarterbacks can leave their respective programs as soon as they feel there is a better opening somewhere else. This is an eerily similar story to what veteran-free agents do in the NFL and NBA.

While this is not necessarily a change that is harmful to the game of college football, it does show how quickly the landscape can change nowadays.

All that was needed was a seasonal injury and a former backup and unannounced quarterback recruit for the Gators, Kyle Trask, to have a solid end of the year to get Franks from Gainesville. There would be a rather interesting quarterback fight for head coach Dan Mullen and the Gators, if not for Frank’s landing in Fayetteville.

What is also important about the transfer of Francs to Arkansas is that he remains in the SEC. Arkansas will not face Florida in 2020, but they are still competing at the same conference. The fact that Franks remained in the SEC still shows how quickly a player with the profile he has can flop teams in the same conference.

The Longhorns face the Razorbacks during the non-conference slate in 2021. That will revive an earlier rivalry between the traditional enemies of the Southwestern Conference. But Franks should only be eligible for his college career for a year, so he will not encounter the Longhorns in that 2021 meeting.

