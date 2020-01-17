Feelings are unimpressed when the Fruitland Park Commission plans to replace the fire department

advertisement

The fire department in Fruitland Park appears to be in danger of extinction.

This is due to the fact that a separate Fruitland Park commission decided on Thursday evening to conclude a workshop with Lake County Fire Rescue to sign a contract for fire services in the city, with the exception of the neighborhoods in The Villages. The move, which was taken during a highly emotional workshop, follows a similar plan from 2016, when the commission first voted to dismantle the department, but then considered and continued a plan to consolidate its fire departments with the district authority.

Fruitland Park officers have instructed city administrator Gary La Venia to speak to Lake County about providing fire protection services to the city.

If the move were successful – City Manager Gary La Venia was asked to investigate the possibility – the city’s small fire department, which largely depends on firefighters from other departments working “flexible” schedules and volunteers, would be eliminated.

The Commission’s guideline was passed two days last week when the department did not have enough staff to run its engine for 24 hours. This issue was instrumental in the 90-minute meeting, where each commissioner outlined his thoughts on the matter and fire chief Donald Gilpin explained what had happened.

Commissioner John Mobilian

“I was shocked to see that we reported 24 hours a day, not once, but twice within four or five days,” said Commissioner John Mobilian. “I think it just shows how important it is to stop stretching the can and now we have to talk about how to deal with this situation.”

Gilpin said the department had a schedule and if the shifts were not staffed, they would call the department’s 17 firefighters, 10 of whom worked full time for other agencies. He said they encountered job filling problems for the first time in about two years and followed the log by alerting Lake County Dispatch and telling them the Fruitland Park engine was out of service. But he added that ongoing talks about eliminating the department were likely to have contributed to the problem.

“I have to understand that my employees have a life and that they are annoyed by this process every year,” said Gilpin.

“Are you saying that this was a break from work or that you went on strike in those two days?” Mayor Chris Cheshire asked quickly.

Gilpin said that was not the case, but the uncertainty with the department certainly played a role.

“What you need to understand is that every year we go through this we come across personnel issues,” he said.

Deputy boss Tim Yoder agreed.

“Let’s face it, that was in December and now our morale is suddenly going down,” he said.

Gilpin added that he had 10 applications for firefighters and would not process them because the fate of the department had not yet been decided – a statement that aroused the anger of Commissioner Patrick DeGrave, 39 years in the local The government had spent – including 16½ years as a police officer / sergeant – before moving to the villages in June 2017.

“Chief, who told you to freeze the shot?” Asked DeGrave.

“Nobody instructed me to freeze the hiring,” Gilpin replied, adding that he was unwilling to spend taxpayers’ money on hiring firefighters and remove them a few months later when the department was dissolved.

Commissioner Patrick DeGrave

DeGrave said it seemed to him that Gilpin and his staff were taking “proactive measures” because the Commission was exercising its “fiduciary responsibility” by looking for alternative ways to provide emergency services to the city – a statement the interim chief contested.

The commissioners, Gilpin and Yoder then went back and forth on a number of questions, from the fact that La Venia was not informed that the engine would be out of service, to the possible need for the $ 241 annual fee for the fire disposition to raise residents for future equipment and personnel requirements, especially in emergencies such as hurricanes or major disasters.

Gilpin and Yoder also warned the commissioners to iron out details of contracts with Lake County Fire Rescue as they lose “local control” and could not guarantee how many engines are available to cover the city at any given time.

This prompted DeGrave to ask Gilpin if current moral issues would prevent him from occupying the engine full-time in the future as the city explored other fire protection options.

“I can’t answer this question for you because everyone is an individual,” said Gilpin. “What I’m going to tell you is that when the contract was last signed after the vote, the fire department was not staffed.”

DeGrave, Mobilian, and Mayor John Gunter voted for options with Lake County Fire Rescue, while Mayor Chris Cheshire said he preferred to keep the department intact and hire a full-time fire chief. Bell said that he would only support the examination of a district contract if the Commission was unanimous in its decision, otherwise it could face the same problems that a separate vote on the department consolidation would cause in 2016.

Gilpin declined to comment after the meeting. Several firefighters who were in the audience shook hands with each other, and commissioners and Fruitland Park-based Rita Ranize, who is married to former commissioner Rick Ranize, called Gilpin across the room that she thought the decision was made, before the workshop started.

The next step for the Commission will be to take into account the knowledge La Venia brings back to them and to decide how to proceed. The date for this meeting has not yet been set.

