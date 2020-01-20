Federico Fellini wanted to cast the Beatles in 'Satyricon'

advertisement

For years Federico Fellini had focused on Petronius’ work Satyricon and was always playing with the idea of ​​converting the Latin work of fiction into a feature film. However, he tried to decipher the direction in which he would turn the story and instead concentrated on other projects.

Over time, Fellini’s iconic images such as La Dolce Vita (8½) and Julia der Geister had great international success, and his perspective began to change. A trip to New York City in the early 1960s was a crucial moment for the filmmaker, who at that time was steeped in the hippie culture raging through the streets. As the author Manoah Bowman once wrote, Fellini was “fascinated, even seduced by youth culture: the clothes, the hair, the decorations in the colors, the moral anti-war attitude in connection with free love.”

With a slightly different view of life, Fellini returned to Italy from his trip to the United States and was officially asked to create Petronius’ adaptation of the stories of Rome from the first century. The story of Satyricon, written during the reign of Emperor Nero, was the focus of Fellini, a work told by his central figure Encolpius, a “famous retired gladiator in the region”. The original work plays elements with seriousness and comedy and flirts with erotic themes of homoerotic nature in a satirical tone.

Fellini, who took over the project, had great ambitions. While Petronius’ original text is only preserved in fragments, Fellini found great joy in personally filling in the missing parts with his imagination. When the director recovered from a serious illness in 1967, he decided on his surreal, dreamlike inspiration and set about sketching his mysterious, debilitated plans for the film. In a later interview with Comments on Film, Fellini explained that his idea for adapting the original story was to “remove the line between dream and imagination: invent everything and then objectify the imagination; to move away a bit from it to explore it as something completely unknowable. “

What followed was a feature film divided into nine chapters that, according to the synopsis, set out the ambitions of “Scholar Encolpius and his friend Ascyltus as they tried to win the heart of the boy Gitón, whom they both love portraying a surreal and dreamy Roman Landscape and culture. ”

The influence of hippie culture on Fellini’s creative vision was clear to everyone. The erotic nature of the slightly “amoral, ambisexual, lust-consuming Romans” made the tongues of those who had followed his career with interest beat faster. With all the success that preceded this film, many critics began to speculate that Satyricon would be a bigger blockbuster than his earlier intimate creations, which he was happy to avoid: “They say Satyricon is not autobiographical,” the director said back in the middle of the murmur of discontent. “I find it more autobiographical that 8½. But that’s not an isolated story, ”he added.

Fellini considered to cast the Beatles in “Satyricon” (Source: Walter Albertin)

Typically, Fellini let the media guess the result of his film. After turning to a number of Hollywood stars to join his cast, names like Boris Karloff, Mae West, Groucho Marx, and Jimmy Durante missed the opportunity, and Fellini let the setbacks go despite United Artists who Partially funded film, not deterring – reports say they wanted Satyricon to become a “youth film”.

With these two words, Fellini booked a television station to promote his film and remarkably outlined his request for cast: “I would like (Elizabeth) Taylor, (Richard) Burton, (Brigitte) Bardot, (Peter) O’Toole, Jerry Lewis, (Marlon) Brando, Lee Marvin, the Beatles, the Maharishi, Lyndon Johnson and de Gaulle, or no one else, no familiar face to increase the feeling of strangeness. ” he said. Without these names appearing, Fellini returned to his original plans and cast unknown roles in his leading roles.

Nobody really knows if Fellini ever really intended to cast people like the Beatles, but the question is which Beatle is suitable for a certain role. There were rumors that the Liverpudlian group, as it is, was seen as potential options for the creation of the score. However, this was later denied by Apple Records, which had not been contacted by Fellini.

The film received positive reviews as casting speculation subsided and was premiered on September 4, 1969 at the 30th Venice Film Festival. Giovanni Grazzini described him as “fairy tale for adults”.

The Beatles did not work with Fellini on the project, but it did not stop that the film had an impact on the band, who were obviously the admirers of the Italian filmmaker. Years later, when John Lennon was asked about their tour dates, he pointed to some of the debilitated antics and referred to Fellini’s satyricon for comparison. “The Beatles tours were like Fellini’s satyricon,” said Lennon, as Keith Badman quoted in his book, The Beatles: Off the Record.

(Credit: Bent Rej)

Lennon added, “I mean we had that image, but man, our tours were like something else. If you could join our tours, you would be in Australia, just everywhere! Satyricon only. Just think of Satyricon with four musicians.

“Wherever we went, there was always a whole scene going on. We had separated our four bedrooms and Derek and Neil’s room was always full of fucking whites and cops and everything. Satyricon!

“We had to do something, and what do you do if the pill doesn’t go off when it’s time to go? I was up there with Derek all night to see if anyone was there or not. I could never sleep, it was such a scene . “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrBUdUYL71s (/ embed)

