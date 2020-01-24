Federer tops australia 's millman in 5 sets in melbourne park | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Roger Federer thought: “Oh, now it starts again.”

Two points after losing to a known opponent at the Australian Open, he was already keen to find out how he had lost.

About 1 1/2 years after John Millman survived and ousted Federer at his only Grand Slam meeting, the 47th Australian gave the 20-time major champion everything he could touch again. This time, however, Federer took the win, pushed himself back in the final set tiebreaker, scored the last six points and reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park with a Millman lead of 4-6, 7-6 (2). , 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

“Oh god, it was tough,” said Federer of his 100th win at the Australian Open.

The fun back and forth game lasted just over four hours, starting on Friday and ending at almost 1 a.m. on Saturday, with roaring after every point in the first to tenth draw in the fifth set.

Federer crossed the line 8: 4 before losing five games with five sets.

“In the end it came down to the wire. A little luck maybe. I had to stay so focused, ”said Federer. “He always came up with the goods. … I was just about to explain myself at the press conference. “

Like Millman’s victory in four sets against Federer in the fourth round of the US Open 2018 last September, this was also carried out in high humidity. And like that, Millman was soaked.

After taking the fourth set this time, Millman took off his soaked socks and sneakers and put them back on. When the 38-year-old Federer pushed a runaround over a long period of time to break and run 2-1 in the last set, the 30-year-old Millman dropped into his next seat and chewed a banana.

Federer’s biggest problem was his forehand, as long as one of the secrets of his success. It left him completely in the lurch for stretches, and he finished with a whopping 48 of his 82 casual mistakes from that shot.

This shot also helped him to achieve the final winner that he would need for the match ball.

Moments earlier, three incredible shots in a row – one-time shots – brought him 8: 4 forward in the last trick from Millman.

A backhand stop volley followed by two winners who overtake the forehand.

“This is what the best players are doing,” said Millman of Federer’s comeback. “I have to go back and see it.”

Talk about a close call. But all in all, Serena Williams lost in a day full of big events in the women’s group. 15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka – the men’s draw was nowhere near as turbulent.

The most remarkable surprise, at least from the sowing, was Milos Raonic’s 7: 5, 6: 4, 7: 6 (2) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who played here as a semi-finalist a year ago.

Raonic hit 19 aces among his 55 winners and so Tsitsipas described how to deal with this big serve: “You are just there and you get hit in the face with one hit.”

While Raonic was overtaken by some younger Canadians, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the rankings – and in terms of fan and media attention – the Wimbledon runner-up in 2016 is the runner-up in Australia.

It’s nothing new for 29-year-old Raonic, who has already made three semi-finals and quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

Like Raonic, his next opponent’s game is based on an outstanding serve: Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion and twice Grand Slam runner-up at Federer, two years ago also at the Australian Open.

The non-seeded Cilic won for the second time in a row with five sets and passed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

Federer meets another opponent, Marton Fucsovics, who ended the surprising run of 22-year-old American Paul Paul with 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

At the start of the tournament, Fucsovics defeated 20-year-old Shapovalov and 18-year-old Jannik Sinner.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic moved closer to the eighth record championship in Melbourne and the 17th overall slam victory with a quick 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Next up is Djokovic Diego Schwartzman in 14th place, a 6: 2, 6: 3, 7: 6 (7) winner over Dusan Lajovic in 24th place.

The other match, with a quarter-finals in the bottom half of the draw, is Tennys Sandgren’s 100th place against Fabio Fognini’s 12th place.

Sandgren – whose best Grand Slam performance was a quarter-final at the 2018 Australian Open – won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in an All-US tournament against Sam Querrey. match.

Fognini beat No. 22 Guido Pella 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-3.

“He’s a character, man,” Sandgren said of Fognini. “What you see is what you get.”

