Federer, Nadal seems certain that at the Australian Open everything will be fine national sport

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – When the Australian Open viewers were told on the video panels that “we expect air quality to decrease”, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were satisfied on Saturday that the first Grand Slam tournament of the Everything will be fine all year round, although smoke from forest fires that burned about 100 miles away has appeared in the past few days.

The haze that hit Melbourne Park on Monday was getting less, but even as the situation worsened, owners of 39 major championships among players said they were confident that the tennis officials would ensure the conditions before the draw Allow competition.

Federer and Nadal both said they had walked down to the tournament referee’s office to understand what was going on when local news reports said people should stay inside while the qualifying rounds were taking place outside in Melbourne Park.

A player collapsed in a coughing fit on Tuesday. another sought medical help for breathing problems.

“I said, ‘I think we’re all confused. Is it super unsafe or is it absolutely safe to play?'” Said Federer. “I told them, ‘Look, I think communication is the key for all of us, for everyone. We just have to do more.’ Because I feel like I haven’t got enough information. “

Two weeks ago, when the fires raged in eastern Australia and more than two dozen people and millions of animals were killed, defending champion Novak Djokovic wondered aloud whether the event might have to be postponed until the air cleared. Tournament director Craig Tiley pointed out a week ago that there are three stadiums with retractable roofs and eight indoor spaces that can be used if needed.

The hope, of course, is that none of this will be necessary. Rain is included in the forecast for four of the next five days, which could remedy the situation.

Senior Nadal was informed that air measurements were taken every four minutes and that the standard for clean samples was stricter than that of the International Olympic Committee.

“I really can’t believe that the world’s most important committee wants poor health for its competitors,” said Nadal. “So that answer convinced me. I’m here to play.”

Others were not quite ready to adopt this attitude – or agreed with Federer’s stance on the issue, which he summarized as “I’m not worried”.

Denis Shapovalov, a 20-year-old Canadian, became particularly clear when he said he did not understand the tournament’s air quality policy.

“You will receive an email from the tournament saying it is playable and ‘You have to go out and put your life at risk, your health at risk.’

“You are seeing the impact on players it has had in the past few days,” said 13-year-old Shapovalov. “But you also don’t know what it will do later in our lives and how it could affect us if we inhaled this air for two weeks.”

He said he would not play a match if he thought the conditions were unsafe.

“Of course it’s a grand slam, a big chance, but I’m 20 years old,” said Shapovalov. “I don’t want to risk my life and health if I can do it in the next 10-15 years.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 21-year-old Greek who was upset about Federer on his way to his first Grand Slam semi-final in Australia a year ago, said he had difficulty breathing after arriving in Melbourne after an indoor training session.

“I’m fine now, but I was a little worried,” said the sixth Tsitsipas. “I coughed a lot.”

Like Nadal and Federer, the three-time major semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov was of the opinion that tournament and tour officials “took care of us”.

“I never think anything will harm our health,” said Dimitrov.

Two asthma players, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 2019 US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini, said they were concerned about how they would fare in Melbourne.

So far, both have been fine.

“It is the same for everyone. It will certainly be very difficult to breathe,” said Kvitova. “I have my medication here.”

The AP Sports Writer John Pye contributed to this.

