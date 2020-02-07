According to the organizer, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal attracted a world record audience for a tennis game when they played an exhibition in the Cape Town stadium on Friday.

The organizers said a verified attendance of 51,954 hit the 42,517 that Federer saw Alexander Zverev of Mexico play in Mexico City last November.

They also announced that the “Match in Africa” ​​raised $ 3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational and sports programs for children in Africa.

“To have 51,954 spectators at a tennis game, I never thought I would be separated from something like that,” said Federer. “You don’t dream of that.

Federer, who was accompanied by his South African mother Lynette, said his first appearance in South Africa was a special occasion.

“The first time here in Cape Town, South Africa, means so much more than just tennis,” he said.

Federer won 6: 4: 3: 6: 6: 3 in a game in which the players struggled with cool, windy conditions in the stadium built for the 2010 World Cup.

The arena was full of enthusiastic fans who sang, clapped and made waves throughout the game.

“It’s a fantastic crowd, a fantastic stadium,” said Nadal, who played in South Africa for the first time since his youth.

“It is an unforgettable evening. We will probably never play in such an atmosphere again, ”said Nadal. “I can’t thank the people here in Cape Town enough. You came here and created an unforgettable atmosphere. “

Earlier in the day, Federer and double partner Bill Gates Nadal and South African-born comedian Trevor Noah struck in a game with more flexible rules.

The ceremonial toss was carried out by Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who presented Federer with a Springbok jersey. The coin used was a 20-franc commemorative coin, minted with Federer’s face. He gave it to Kolisi.

Other well-known South African sports stars were the former Springbok captains John Smit and Jean de Villiers and the Olympic swimmer Ryk Neethling.

The Match is the sixth edition of the event organized by the Roger Federer Foundation and is taking place for the first time in Africa.

“There is so much anticipation that the game itself is almost forgotten,” said Federer before the game.

He said he spent child vacations in South Africa.

“The time here as a child was incredible,” said Federer. “You would go out on the street and never come back for any reason because you have to chase that little tennis ball and chase your dreams.”

Tens of thousands of fans showed up early and were thrilled when Nadal and Federer hit practice balls on the stands.

A fan said she had brought a wedding ring that Federer should suggest. “I want to marry Roger,” she called.

In the early afternoon, Federer and Nadal played tennis with children from townships in Hout Bay.

The children are part of an afterschool activity program with Zip Zap Circus, in which the gross and fine motor skills are developed.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.

roger federer rafael nadal charity match trevor noah bill gates south africa tennis highlights grand slam tennis