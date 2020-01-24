advertisement

The federal government has finally reached an agreement with the governors on the establishment of the indigenous security group “Amote can“, A vigilante group launched by the southwest states to fight crime in the zone.

This is the day after the Federation Attorney General has declared the Civil Guard Group illegal, causing a riot among the indigenous people of the zones.

The agreement was reached on Thursday during a meeting between VP Yemi Osinbajo, South West Governors, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the police inspector general, Mohammed Adamu.

The approval was announced by the Osinbajo spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on his Twitter. He wrote:

The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous decisions were made about the way forward. Given the need for all hands to be on deck to address security issues across the country, it was agreed that the Amotekun structure should also be in line with the federal police strategy.

It was also agreed that the necessary legal instruments would be put in place by each of the states to provide legal support for the initiative and to address all issues related to the regulation of the security structure.

Photo credit: @laoluakande

