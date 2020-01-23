Federal civil tax processes crash

advertisement

According to a new analysis, the federal civil tax processes have dropped by more than half in the past ten years.

According to the latest available data from the federal courts, the government reported 158 new civil law filings of federal tax disputes in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (Oct. 2019 – Dec. 2019). According to case-by-case information analyzed by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University in New York, this number decreased by 19 percent over the same period starting in the 2019 financial year, when the number of such civil registrations totaled 194.

If, according to TRAC, the submissions continue at the same pace for the rest of the fiscal year, a total of 632 out of 736 submissions will be submitted in the past fiscal year. Ten years ago, in the 2010 financial year, there were a total of 1,205 such lawsuits.

TRAC found that the number of civil tax disputes has decreased in the long term since at least fiscal year 2008, when a total of 1,461 lawsuits were filed.

Federal civil tax lawsuits can cover a wide range of topics. Of the 158 lawsuits filed in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, 65 (41 percent) were lawsuits against the United States.

Most lawsuits were filed in the first quarter of this fiscal year in the Central District of California (Los Angeles), where 16 lawsuits were filed. The majority (12) of these were lawsuits brought by the United States, most of which were filed to enforce an IRS charge.

The full report can be found at https://trac.syr.edu/tracreports/civil/592/.

Regardless, Microsoft was instructed by a federal judge in Washington State to forward documents to the Internal Revenue Service after a long investigation into allegations that it had transferred over $ 39 billion in profits to Puerto Rico, to avoid taxes. The lawsuit attracted renewed attention on Wednesday, according to a ProPublica and Fortune report.

Another group that the IRS is fighting in court is CIC Services, a detoxified insurance company manager based in Knoxville, Tennessee, who made an application to the US Supreme Court last week to hear his lawsuit against the IRS regarding the IRS Notice 2016-66, in which certain detained persons designate transactions as “transactions of interest” that may be abusive. In August last year, the Court of Appeal of the Sixth Instance rejected CIC Services’ en-banc review request by nine to seven votes. Despite the rejection, the seven dissenting judges gave an opinion in favor of CIC Services. A judge agreed with CIC Services’ position as a case, but did so with the majority, believing that the case warranted a Supreme Court review, the company said. CIC Services is seeking an injunction prohibiting the IRS from enforcing IRS Notice 2016-66 and claims that it was unlawfully issued in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act.

