Paige Hourigan took the win on Saturday to seal the promotion for New Zealand.

For the first time since 2010, New Zealand will play in Group I of the Fed Cup in Asia-Oceania next year after winning the final of this week’s tournament in Wellington.

On Saturday at the Renouf Center, the New Zealand team beat the Philippines in the final and won the first two singles to confirm the win, despite losing the doubles.

Valentina Ivanov defeated Shaira Hope Rivera 7-5 and 6-1 at the Renouf Center in Wellington on Saturday.

The match was much harder than expected for Ivanov, especially in the first set.

In one game, the 18-year-old kiwi had three double faults and rose from 5-2 in the set to a 5-5 fight.

Rivera was by far the best player a New Zealander has ever seen this weekend. However, Ivanov made many casual mistakes and fought after dominating the start of the game.

Valentina Ivanov had a tough fight in the first set against Shaira Hope Rivera.

The second set was better for Ivanov, as Rivera looked tired in the heat and it didn’t take Ivanov long to finish the match.

Paige Hourigan defeated Marian Jade Capadocia 6-2 and 6-3 to confirm the win.

Hourigan struggled at the start, but when she found her rhythm, she played much better and never seemed to lose the first set.

Hourigan served well and underpinned this with big foreheads and hit the ball with more speed than Capadocia could handle.

After an early break in the second set, Hourigan made a 2-2 mistake at the breakpoint.

But with another pause in the following game, Hourigan took the lead again, where she stayed for the rest of the game, although it took five match points to finally cross the finish line.

“She is an unusual player who shoots balls that you really shoot and that you make from 20 balls,” Hourigan said of Capadocia.

“So it was hard to get rhythm, but once I got used to it, I was able to assert myself.”

Hourigan hoped that with Erakovic on board and a well-rehearsed team this week would be the starting signal for something special for the New Zealand team.

“It has been fantastic to have Marina and hopefully she will raise her hand for next year,” said Hourigan.

“Everyone got on very well with her, she was a great captain and very positive. I think we girls played really well and I’m excited.”

Even if the draw was won, the double draw was played, with Emily Fanning and Kelly Southwood losing 6: 3: 4: 6: 11: 9 to Rivera and Capadocia.