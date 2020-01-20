Fayetteville kidnapping: suspect in custody; Mom, baby found sure

advertisement

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The suspect of suspected kidnapping of a mother and her baby has been detained and charged.

The woman and baby were found safely, according to the Fayetteville police, after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday morning.

24-year-old Wani Thomas was later detained in the Duplin district without incident.

Police say Thomas broke into a house on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a 1-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Thomas is charged with two first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and two assault charges.

He is detained in the Cumberland County Detention Center without a bond.

