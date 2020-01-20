Fayetteville kidnapping: mom, baby found safe; Police are still looking for suspects

advertisement

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – A mother and her baby were brought to safety, according to the Fayetteville police, after a man broke into her home and forced her into a car at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at 1:12 a.m. on Monday morning. The police are still looking for the man, Wani Thomas, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Thomas broke into a house on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

The police are investigating a home invasion and kidnapping. Thomas is wanted for first degree kidnapping, first degree break-in and assault.

Thomas was last seen in a brown jacket with blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or the Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

