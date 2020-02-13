CAYCE, S.C. – The search for Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl from South Carolina who disappeared from the school bus on Monday, is increasing.

Surveillance cameras have probably taken the last pictures of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus in Cayce, South Carolina – a city south of Columbia – while wearing a black T-shirt with the word “peace”.

WATCH: Video of a missing South Carolina girl on the school bus day she disappeared

Faye’s mysterious disappearance triggered national intrigues. The FBI joined many other organizations that went door-to-door and searched every source for possible clues in the case.

“I go crazy if I don’t know where she is,” Fayes grandmother Ruth Collins wrote on Facebook.

SEE ALSO | “I want my baby back”: The family prays for the return of the missing 6-year-old girl from South Carolina, Faye Swetlik

“Police officers from several agencies have been working tirelessly around the clock since 5pm on Monday afternoon,” said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We’re still considering every way to get her home.”

Police released pictures of two vehicles seen in the area when Faye disappeared.

Detectives want to speak to the drivers of these vehicles as they may have valuable information about Faye’s disappearance.

No Amber Alert has yet been issued. This is because investigators have no evidence that Faye was kidnapped. However, they also have no evidence that she was not kidnapped.

RELATIVE I-Team: Strict standards for the output of Amber Alerts

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.