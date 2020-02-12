CAYCE, S.C. – In a community in South Carolina, feelings were great on Tuesday as the search for a missing 6-year-old girl increased.

Faye Marie Swetlik was missing on Monday after getting off the school bus. Their disappearance weighed heavily on the city of Cayce, which was a few miles south of Columbia.

More than 200 police officers, family members and community volunteers were involved in the search for Swetlik, who most recently played in the yard of her home shortly after getting off the school bus.

The police were called around 5 p.m. Swetlik lives with her mother, who was at home when she disappeared. Swetlik’s mother, father and her mother’s friend are involved in the investigation.

They released the following statement about ABC News:

“Faye is a lively and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She is not the kind of child who will get up and go away. Her mother watched Faye very carefully. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very upset about what happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and take her home. “

A prayer vigil took place on Tuesday evening.

“Lots of prayer – we’re obviously very worried,” said Monica Foutz, a family friend. “But we only think of positive thoughts.”

“I want my baby back,” said Fayes grandmother Ruth Collins. “We have to find her.”

An Amber Alert has not been issued, but is still not excluded. The South Carolina Department of Public Security said there was no evidence that Faye’s disappearance could be a kidnapping. This is one of the things law enforcement agencies look out for before issuing an Amber Alert.

Swetlik was admitted to the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

