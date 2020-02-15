Beloved former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes said she was floating on a cloud when she spent Valentine’s Day with her new husband.

Faye enjoyed a trip to New York and Bermuda with health and lifestyle trainer Joe Davies.

The couple not only saw the sights of the city, but also enjoyed some time on the beach.

The 32-year-old Faye shared a picture of herself and held Joe’s hand as they headed across the sand: “Magic arises when you enter what you really are and accept what fills your soul.”

She shared another photo of her trip with a look at a few balloons in an elegant white blazer dress with the words, “Float on a cloud.”

The actress from Flixton, Trafford, also pulled out all the stops for Valentine’s Day in a red, off-shoulder dress by Manchester designer Nadine Merabi with a matching Lippy.

And the couple in love snuggled up to another photo entitled “Happy Love Day”.

“Bermuda associated with this beautiful lady,” said Joe about her travels.

Faye, who played Kate Connor on Coronation Street, went public with her romance with Joe at the end of last year.

In August, it was announced that Faye had split up with her pop star fiance, Gareth Gates.

The former couple promised to remain friends after deciding to cancel their wedding.

According to a source near Faye and Pop Idol’s former runner-up, Gareth, they had tried to get their relationship up and running, but unfortunately they realized that this was not the intention.

Faye says she hovers on a cloud.

(Image: Faye Brookes / Instagram)

The source told the Manchester Evening News: “Faye and Gareth are both very sad about the end of their relationship.

“They still care about each other and want to stay friends, but the wedding was canceled.

“Her family and close friends supported her through the separation.”

Faye Brookes on her Valentine’s Day

(Image: Faye Brookes / Instagram)

They added: “Although it is a painful time, she tries to deal with various projects and auditions.

“You tried to get it to work, but unfortunately it’s not supposed to be that way.”

The couple met in 2012 when former music theater star Faye played lead actress Elle Woods in Legal Blonde the Musical and Gareth played her boyfriend Warner.

Gareth asked the question in a friend’s high-rise apartment in New York with a four-carat diamond ring and a 17-minute song he wrote for Faye on a grand piano.

Fayes character Kate left the cobblestones after four years to travel after the death of her fiancé Rana Habeeb when the underworld factory collapsed in March.