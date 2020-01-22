advertisement

Meliame Fisi’ihoi was found dead in a house on Calthorp Close in Favona on January 15.

A 57-year-old woman killed in South Auckland was shot in a case of a wrong identity, it is reported.

Her death led to a murder investigation and the murderer has yet to be found.

The police are conducting a murder investigation on Calthorp Close in Favona after the death of Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

On Thursday, The New Zealand Herald reported that Fisi’ihoi was sleeping in the living room of her house when there was a knock on the front door.

She opened the door and was shot in a side window by a crack, the newspaper reported.

The police set up a scene guard after the murder of Meliame Fisi’ihoi.

The paper quoted a source who said the shooter had gone to the property looking for an “old gang member.”

Detective inspector Shaun Vickers of counties Manukau Police said that the murder of Stuff Fisi’ihoi is still being investigated.

“The investigation team is continuing its work to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for her death,” Vickers said.

“The police are open to the motive at this point and I would like to reiterate that anyone with information on this matter should contact the police.”

Vickers said officers remain in contact with the family of Fisi’ihoi and it was “normal practice” for members of the investigation team to attend the funeral of murder victims as part of continued support to their families.

On Sunday, a 54-year-old woman was found on the same property, arrested, and charged with addressing tagging, police said.

An image on social media showed a black barn with “Aroha Black Power” spray painted on it with other markings around it.

Police said that despite tagging the property at the same address as the murder investigation, the incidents seemed “unrelated.”

The 54-year-old appears in the Manukau district court on Friday.

