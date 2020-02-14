A patrol team was sent to arrest the suspect.



Sharjah police arrested a 32-year-old GCC citizen after his father called the police and reported that his son had threatened to kill her housemaid by phone. This was communicated to a court. The defendant is also accused of damaging public property after crashing his car into a police patrol car while trying to avoid arrest.

The suspect confessed to the police that he had threatened to kill the maid when she beat up his four-year-old daughter. The police have referred the case to the public prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor’s notes, the defendant had called the maid who lived with his parents and her grandchild and threatened to kill them. When she was afraid, she informed his father of the threat call. The father immediately called the police and a patrol team was sent to arrest the suspect.

The accused said he was waiting with a knife in his father’s house for the maid’s return home. He saw the police vehicle and, while waiting outside in his father’s house, decided to see his father’s car, followed by a police patrol, and decided to drive away. On his way, he crashed his car into the police car and damaged the vehicle. However, the police arrested him and took the knife back from him.

Afkar Abdullah