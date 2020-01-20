Father attacked after tackling his opponent at the high school competition in North Carolina

advertisement

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) – According to a press release from Kannapolis Police, a father was arrested and charged after hurrying and tackling a high school wrestler during a match.

Barry Lee Jones, from Harrisburg, was arrested Saturday. He was accused of simple abuse and disorderly conduct.

The teenager he approached was from Southeast Guilford High School and struggled with the son of Jones, who is a student at Hickory Ridge High School, the release says.

Jones was processed in Cabarrus County prison and received a secured bond of $ 1,000.

The SGHS student was reportedly not injured.

The expert on the mat at the time of the incident gave the hand signals to call the movement of the SGHS student athlete illegal, according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The wrestler coach and director of the Southeast Guilford High School declined to comment.

WGHOP has contacted Guilford County Schools for comment, but has yet to hear it.

