Fashion is finally crowning a new prince who is determined to make the industry more relevant

And yet, the Jean-Raymond Prize is one of the few that the recent competition has helped to remedy recently, because it too often reflects the industry’s enthusiasm for enthusiasm, novelty, and other sugary qualities that don’t necessarily involve building a lasting one Career are compatible.

Jean-Raymond, who founded his label in 2013, caught the eye early on of a t-shirt that listed the names of colored people who had been killed in police violence incidents. When he wore it to introduce his collection to editors and buyers in September 2014, the bold message of social justice spread across the fashion industry, preparing the audience for the complex catwalk productions that included visual arts, live singing, and musicians should.

There were hurdles when he built his brand. He lost accounts because of his outspoken nature. He struggled to regain financial control over his company. With a team of artists and architects – people whose creative experience is out of fashion – he processed a message that celebrates the unique stories of people with colors while at the same time placing them in the broader context of universal, shared experiences. Pyer Moss referred to the eccentric wardrobe of Jean-Raymond’s Haitian immigrant father, the modest beauty of church choir robes, the urban coolness of sporting equipment and the soulfulness in contemporary art.

Every designer offers something unique, but Jean-Raymond’s uniqueness is how well he is attuned to these cultural times. He has used both his fashion and catwalk shows to fuel conversation about gun violence, police brutality and endemic racism. His work captures the variety of voices that want to be heard, the feeling of cultural change and the idea that simply authentic life is a powerful form of protest.

He underpinned his high-minded ideas with collections that were always better processed and more carefully conceived. On the way, he signed up for the necessary collaborations: he is with Reebok. His clothes also had their share of red carpet moments on the backs of socially committed celebrities like Yara Shahidi.

Today, Pyer Moss is also well positioned to demonstrate the importance of fashion in a cultural discussion. Fashion is the place where topics from immigration to police brutality come together, where diversity is at the fore, where beauty is defined, gender is discussed and creativity is cooked, skewered and spit out.

The winner of this year’s competition was announced by actress Emily Blunt at a dinner at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Winners, second and finalists of the past include almost all of the young designers who created this city – from the first winners of the competition, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez from Proenza Schouler, to Joseph Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung and Victor Glemaud. Over the years, the price of money has risen to $ 400,000. However, the invaluable price is personal mentoring for companies that designers can use to identify the financial risks in the industry. Jonathan Cohen and Emily Adams Bode came second; You will receive $ 150,000 each.

The American and Vogue Fashion Designer Council launched the Fashion Fund in 2003. In this world before Instagram after September 11th, the financial position of fashion was particularly shaky and it struggled with many demons. The runways and front pages of the magazines were particularly homogeneous in terms of race, ethnicity and size. Many were concerned about the well-being of models, from their working conditions to their physical health: the average sample size had shrunk from six to two in the 1990s, and the industry was forced to reckon with the effects of its casting on mental health decisions young women.

The CFDA-Vogue Fashion Fund has helped in many ways. The award promoted and strengthened a new generation of designers so that new perspectives could bring about change. Many of the fund’s winners and runners-up have made significant contributions to larger models, gender fluidity and racial diversity. They helped change the runway demographics. This is the first glimpse of how the industry thinks.

This year’s dinner included the traditional chicken pot pie and a show of finalist work that singers, dancers and aerialists wear instead of models. It was a remarkably varied affair where the stage was no longer dominated by slender figures and white gamines – as even Rev. Al Sharpton noted, who watched with an expression of curiosity and amusement. He was a guest of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who suggested that he take part after contacting her to discuss diversity in the fashion industry. The civil rights activist said after dinner that he was pleasantly surprised by the presentation he saw.

Of course, the faces on the catwalk are only the most visible aspects of the fashion industry. You also have to ask yourself: Who owns the retail business? Who funds the brands? Who edits the magazines? And who is looking for and hiring the models?

In recent years, however, the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund has also shown the weaknesses in the industry and the challenges that it has created for itself. Fashion has an insatiable appetite for illegal young talent and a business model that regularly calls for the crowning of a new “it” designer. It has little patience to wait for designers to find their way. And it has trained consumers to see, buy (with a discount), discard, repeat. In the annual search for 10 finalists, the jury of the Fashion Fund put many brands in the spotlight that in retrospect were not as eye-catching. Many designers who are said to be the next great child prodigy are no longer in business or their brands have been reinvented so completely that they are hard to recognize. In some cases, the judges seemed so intrigued by the brand’s vision of an outlier that they seemed to be celebrating a mind game, an aesthetic experiment, and not a viable clothing store.

The result was that the public was forced to listen to the industry praising the companies that wanted to attract Lady Gaga or Rihanna or the Drag Queen next door, and equating this experience with the willingness to be sold to a wider audience. The whole world may be a stage, but few of us are leading actors in our own costume drama.

With this group of finalists, the CFDA and Vogue highlighted Batsheva Hay’s humble prairie dresses and streamlined handbags from Hunting Season, which was founded in New York and is based in Bogota, Colombia. It celebrated the work of designers whose families have roots in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Her work honored the arts and crafts of the American South and challenged the definition of what it means to be American, male, female, or beautiful.

These are admirable achievements and topics that you should think about. The question is whether they have the ability to become permanent companies.

