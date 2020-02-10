DUBAI: After the party, it’s the after party and the post-ceremony bash of the 92nd Academy Awards is the chance to wear stunning designs. Fortunately, celebrities can always rely on Arab designers to help them create an outstanding fashion moment.

Kerry Washington



The award-winning US actress arrived at the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday evening. She wore a top-class gold top and a skirt from Zuhair Murad’s latest Egyptian-inspired couture collection.

Chrissy Teigen



The model and the author opted for a mint green Georges Hobeika creation with braided cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Madelaine Petsch



The velvety, forest green Elie Saab dress with floral embroidery by the “Riverdale” star made sure that all eyes were on her.

Tracee Ellis Ross



The American actress was a vision gold in a Zuhair Murad couture dress with shimmering sequin details, plunging neckline and cape.

Kate Beckinsale



The British star demanded a double shot in a purple dress from Zuhair Murad with a crisscross neck that was soaked in crystals from the Lebanese designer’s latest couture collection.

Diane Kruger



American actress Diane Kruger opted for an asymmetrical, metallic haute couture dress by Elie Saab for the after party.

,